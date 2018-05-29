Trump Tweets of the ‘Young, Beautiful Lives Destroyed’ by Russian Probe

Psycho Don Trump twitted Sunday: “Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters!”

The above, more random than usual, Psycho Don tweet appeared on Sunday and confounded the Twitter-verse, which openly mocked and trolled his waxing poetic.

Just to whom was he referring?

A diligent search, of sorts, turned up no record of “young and beautiful lives” ever being attached to his staff, so we began checking our list and in fact, we checked it twice.

Among those who have left the Trump White House after signing on to his ship of vipers include: Michael Flynn, Mike Dubke, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci, Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Carter Page, Tom Price, Rob Porter, Gary Cohn, Rex Tillerson, H. R. McMaster, David Shulkin, John McEntee and Hope Hicks.

Apologies to those I may have missed.

That list certainly didn’t appear to include any young, ambitious, best and brightest, naive political novices, with dreams of public service.

Nope, that list reads like a mash up of a who’s who list in Alt-Right politics, corporate CEO’s, military brass and reality television show losers, but no innocent souls.

Even Hope Hicks, the beautiful, 30-year-old, Trump translator, was not inexperienced in the world of Trump. She had been a Donald-Girl for several and went in her White House experience eyes wide open.

No sorrow deserves to be offered her.

The “Phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt” had only to directly do with the exit of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and he sure as hell isn’t young, beautiful or innocent.

In fact, he plead guilty, coped a plea and is supposedly “cooperating with authorities.” Whatever that means.

No, Psycho Don looked low and lower to find his band of oldest and dumbest. Not a single one of his shallow genes pool swampers contributed one thing positive or useful to their office’s prestige.

They took our tax money and slunk back into the ooze from whence they slithered.

Absolutely none of these con men and women left with their lives and dreams in “tatters,” nor came to town with any semblance of “wanting to help our nation.” Instead, every one of them embraced Trump’s skewed, twisted desire to destroy and not create.

Not a single one of these “deplorables” proposed a single idea designed to better our lives. In fact, many came with avowed purpose to dismantle our government, but what else could it mean to take government and drown it in the bathtub, Steve Bannon?

Psycho Donald’s attempt to tweet early-morning philosophical pity is just another example of his putrid ignorance and blindness to how @FailingDonaldTrump has been thus far.

No, Psycho Don, don’t bemoan those caught up in a scandal possibly of your making.

Bemoan those Americans who have been “devastated and destroyed” after thinking you “were wanting to help the nation.” Decry the poor people who trusted you and your lying promises.

Russia had no part in your friends’ demise.

You became the witch, but being “the hunted” is a bitch, isn’t it?