Donald Trump is No Sport

Trump shows off his pitching skills.

“Alternate Reality Week,” continues as Donald Trump takes a starring role in today’s annual White House sports and fitness day.

On Monday we saw Trump, who received six deferments for bone spurs to avoid the Vietnam War, pretend to be a war hero at Memorial Day ceremonies. He stood at rapt attention in a solemn commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, and tweeted that he wished those who gave the ultimate sacrifice could see him and his reputed accomplishments now.

Today he will no doubt pretend to be a decathlon athlete as he marks an event for National Recreational Sports & Fitness Day, which promotes health and well-being. Should be easy if he is, as former White House physician Dr. Ronnie Jackson said, “Fit for duty . . . if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

In past years this cause was owned by former First Lady Michelle Obama and her “Let’s Move” program. Whether current First Lady Melania Trump will make an appearance is not known. The rumor mill was spinning yesterday over rumors that Donald was caught on tape giving Mel a smack in a Trump Tower elevator, a practice made infamous by former Baltimore Raven running back Ray Rice.

For the record, we don’t promote rumors at The Shinbone Star. Unless it applies to Donald or his corrupt administration.

Our staffers, all in excellent health thanks to the not-so-tender mercies of our staff physician, spent the day in mental gymnastics pondering the kind of sports Donald might excel in. It stands to reason he would win at them all, at least, as he tells it. Here’s our list:

  1. Running for cover
  2. Jumping to conclusions
  3. Leaps of faith
  4. (Mud) wrestling
  5. Flying leaps
  6. Hurling lies
  7. Vaulting over porn stars and playmates
  8. Dashing to oblivion
  9. Russian “yellow water” sports
  10. Skating over thin ice
  11. Verbal boxing
  12. Layovers with women not his wife
  13. Climbing over fellow Republicans
  14. Lobbing insults
  15. Breaststroke
  16. Media-targeted javelin toss
  17. Evangelical steeplechase
  18. Miniature handed golf
  19. The Bankruptcy Bounce Back
  20. Tiny Thumb Tweet Challenge
  21. Pin the tail on the Ivanka
  22. Plug the leak
  23. Bobsledding (Mueller Edition)
  24. Sock Her
  25. Follow the wandering eye (Huckabee Edition)
  26. Orange Spray, Yank and Spank
  27. Witch Hunt
  28. Dodge, Dodge, Draft
  29. Bending the truth
  30. Down Hill “Coll-Luge-shon”
  31. Bobbing For Putin
  32. Bone spurring
  33. The 20-yard move on them like a bitch
  34. The Nordic combined
  35. Sychronized lying
  36. The 100 Yard Pull Out
  37. The 10-yard Suck, Gurgle and Spit Challenge
  38. The 30-yard endless back pat
  39. Tug-o-War (only for immigrant Mothers and Children)
  40. The Roseanne Barr race to oblivion
