Donald Trump is No Sport

“Alternate Reality Week,” continues as Donald Trump takes a starring role in today’s annual White House sports and fitness day.

On Monday we saw Trump, who received six deferments for bone spurs to avoid the Vietnam War, pretend to be a war hero at Memorial Day ceremonies. He stood at rapt attention in a solemn commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, and tweeted that he wished those who gave the ultimate sacrifice could see him and his reputed accomplishments now.

Today he will no doubt pretend to be a decathlon athlete as he marks an event for National Recreational Sports & Fitness Day, which promotes health and well-being. Should be easy if he is, as former White House physician Dr. Ronnie Jackson said, “Fit for duty . . . if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

In past years this cause was owned by former First Lady Michelle Obama and her “Let’s Move” program. Whether current First Lady Melania Trump will make an appearance is not known. The rumor mill was spinning yesterday over rumors that Donald was caught on tape giving Mel a smack in a Trump Tower elevator, a practice made infamous by former Baltimore Raven running back Ray Rice.

For the record, we don’t promote rumors at The Shinbone Star. Unless it applies to Donald or his corrupt administration.

Our staffers, all in excellent health thanks to the not-so-tender mercies of our staff physician, spent the day in mental gymnastics pondering the kind of sports Donald might excel in. It stands to reason he would win at them all, at least, as he tells it. Here’s our list:

Running for cover Jumping to conclusions Leaps of faith (Mud) wrestling Flying leaps Hurling lies Vaulting over porn stars and playmates Dashing to oblivion Russian “yellow water” sports Skating over thin ice Verbal boxing Layovers with women not his wife Climbing over fellow Republicans Lobbing insults Breaststroke Media-targeted javelin toss Evangelical steeplechase Miniature handed golf The Bankruptcy Bounce Back Tiny Thumb Tweet Challenge Pin the tail on the Ivanka Plug the leak Bobsledding (Mueller Edition) Sock Her Follow the wandering eye (Huckabee Edition) Orange Spray, Yank and Spank Witch Hunt Dodge, Dodge, Draft Bending the truth Down Hill “Coll-Luge-shon” Bobbing For Putin Bone spurring The 20-yard move on them like a bitch The Nordic combined Sychronized lying The 100 Yard Pull Out The 10-yard Suck, Gurgle and Spit Challenge The 30-yard endless back pat Tug-o-War (only for immigrant Mothers and Children) The Roseanne Barr race to oblivion