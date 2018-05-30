National Physical Fitness and Sports Month Another Trump Fallacy

On April 30, 2018, Oval Office Occupant, Lard-Assed, Donald J. Trump proclaimed, May 2018 as only the second National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

“I call upon the people of the United States to make physical activity and sports participation a priority in their lives.”

Are you kidding? Are you really, fucking serious?

Firstly, this Yugely-Assed Psycho Oval Office Occupant, had the temerity to proclaim April – National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Most of us have become aware that his idea of “physical activity” is grabbing women by their genitals and sticking his forked tongue down their throats — over a dozen women having accused him of unwanted sexual contact. Bile starts to rise.

Psycho Don gets his exercise by jumping to conclusions, back-peddling, back stabbing, dancing around the facts and giving everyone the run-around. He rides in a golf cart for cripes sake.

This obese, wide-load of a putz cheats at everything.

During his favored sport — if golf can be called a sport — he lies, cheats and fudges his scorecard to win. He famously cheats on every wife.

Today he is participating in National Recreational Sports & Fitness Day, which promotes health and well-being.

In case you missed them, here are few other special days:

April 20 was National Lima Bean Respect Day

May 6 was International No Diet Day

May 7 was, grab this — National Masturbation Day

May 9 was National Lost Sock Day (I’m not making this s**t up folks.)

June 9 is National Upsy Daisy Day

November 20 is National Absurdity Day

Sixteen days too late, obviously, depending on the year. There are many, many more. (See the link below.)

Set to participate in today’s White House sports and fitness day event on the South Lawn, you can count on The Donald to perform his favorite and most well-practiced exercise — patting himself on the back.

