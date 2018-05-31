Federal Workers Can Start Hating Trump Now for Pension cuts

If Donald Trump thinks the federal agents at the FBI and Justice Department hate and conspire against him, wait until the rest of the two million federal workers get wind of what he’s done now.

Donald issued a trio of executive orders on late, last week that will cut deeply into civil service protections, including one that will have the effect of allowing supervisors to fire workers at will by creating a file of grievances against them.

Women who fight off the advances of a boss, men involved with a union or others randomly accused of misconduct can be pink-slipped because they were labeled “poor-performing.” Many protections were written 40 years ago to prevent that sort of thing.

Trump Administration hacks also announced they want to freeze salaries and cut $143.5 billion in retirement benefits. The reason given was cynical and typical of Trump — to improve efficiency and morale. As the old saw goes, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

Most reasonable people thought that when Trump said he wanted to drain the swamp, he was talking about removing corrupt supervisors and long tenured upper level agency heads — the folks who make hire-and-fire decisions. Who knew it would be file clerk Jenny or John the janitor at the Department of the Interior?

“President Trump is attempting to silence the voice of veterans, law enforcement officers, and other frontline federal workers through a series of executive orders intended to strip federal employees of their decades-old right to representation at the worksite,” the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, said in a statement.

Critics also say the actions serve as a deterrent to young people interested in a career in government. The typical 22-year-old may decide to take a job in private industry, which has enticements and benefits such as parental leave. Federal jobs do not.

Currently, 41 percent of the federal workforce is eligible to retire in five years, said Thomas Ross with a nonprofit group that recommends civil service reforms. Ross called that “a crisis.”

Young grads may also be more interested in a private workforce job that isn’t tortured by the whims of an adult man-child who isn’t qualified or intelligent enough to understand how government works, and hasn’t the slightest interest in learning.