Catching up with “The Young and the Beautiful”

In our last episode of “The Young and the Beautiful,” Ivy and Jerry were packing their New York penthouse so they could join Ivy’s father in the family business. Let’s see how they are doing in their new surroundings.

Jerry: “Like the Israelites of old, we have journeyed down here with stars in our eyes and our three perfect children, their nannies and a household staff. Why have we come to this fetid swamp?”

Ivy: “Surely my father has a reason for summoning us here, far away from our enchanted Isle of Manhattan, where the shopping is pleasant and the ladies lunch. But I will confess that I miss the fleshpots of Nobu and the splendid temple that is Bergdorf Goodman. My father has a plan for us, and my understanding is that it will involve a Big House.”

Jerry: “What sacrifices must we offer? And will they be worth it? Or will we go home in tatters? I fear that I have lost Hope.”

Ivy: “Indeed, Hope has left us. After her time as communications director of the Swamp, Ms. Hicks has gone on to a better place.”

Jerry: “And what of your brothers, Tweedledum and Tweedledee? For while you are comely and possessed of good business sense, they were standing behind the door when the brains were being passed out.”

Ivy: “To say nothing of my half-sister Cartier, and the young Barron of Trump, who is living in the castle with my father and my wicked stepmother, Lady Melania.”

Jerry: “You have done well to obtain your Chinese patents. Now you can pay rock-bottom wages to those who produce the fine raiment and perfumed ointments that you sell in the marketplace.”

Ivy: “Alas, the ladies of this District known as Columbia have no fashion sense. I must call out to my Lord and Taylor for deliverance.”

In our next episode … Will Jerry and Ivy escape the swamp? Or will the mysterious Lord Mueller entrap them in their own web of deceit?

Stay tuned for further installments of “The Young and the Beautiful.”