Trumplandia: May 26 — June 2, 2018

Ball of Confusion Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — down from 42% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — down from 49% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Naughty and Nice

The week of our Trump — May 26, 2018: In a week of stark contrasts, Donnie Darko put on a clinic in his trademark chaotic management style with arguably the largest number of positive deeds contrasted with dirty deeds that angered and confused Cabinet members and U.S. allies.

Trump oversaw the release of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, signed a bill into law that allows the sick and dying to legally access drugs unapproved by the FDA, met with families impacted by the killings in Santa Fe, Texas, pondered pardoning a long incarcerated great grandmother and rebooted the June 12 meeting for denuclearization with North Korea.

However, like some demented Sour Patch Kid, our two-faced president offset the sweet with a gaggle mean-spirited sour deeds.

Trump started a trade war with China and the European Union, failed to recall the FBI’s warning about Russian meddling during his campaign, abused his presidential pardon power, ignored nearly 4,550 storm deaths in Puerto Rico and again laid into his own attorney general, voicing open regret for choosing him in the first place.

It was a schizophrenic week that left us not knowing if we were coming or going.

It all began sweetly with the almost unheralded release of Joshua Holt and his wife Thamy from a Venezuelan prison.

Holt, a Mormon missionary, traveled to Venezuela to marry fellow Mormon Thamy in 2016. The couple was arrested when police in Caracas allegedly found a stockpile of weapons.

The Utah resident’s release was heralded by President Trump as well as Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Bob Corker, (R-Tenn.) of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The president followed up the prison release on May 30 with an upbeat ceremonial signing of “The Right to Try Act,” which gives terminally ill patients the ability to try experimental treatments regardless of where they are FDA approved.

Although opposed by the American Cancer Society, the bill allows patients to access experimental drugs with only the permission of their physician. The measure protects doctors and drug companies from legal risk. Critics of the policy include the head of the FDA, who believes it could upend the clinical trial process.

President Trump kisses Jordan McLinn, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), after signing the #RightToTry Act today at the @WhiteHouse. https://t.co/6UcmJznEqc pic.twitter.com/5IyfH1oRmY — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 31, 2018

Our “tough-guy” leader got a hug and kiss from a terminally ill youngster with muscular dystrophy — sweet.

Ironically, all that sweetness and light was preceded by an appearance by Rep. Trey Gowdy, (R-S.C.) on “CBS This Morning” when the congressman reopened the long-running feud between Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions’ recusal from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign more than a year ago has been a thorn in the side of the president, especially after he fired the head of the FBI James Comey, who was leading the investigation for the Department of Justice.

Without Comey, and with Sessions sidelined, Assistant Director Rod Rosenstein became the head of the investigation, and he appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel.

Gowdy’s appearance reopened old wounds when he sympathized with the Toddler-in-Chief on Sessions’ recusal, especially in-light of a New York Times report that stated Trump had berated the former Alabama senator and asked him to reverse his decision.

Sessions refused to reverse field and we have been hearing about Trump’s displeasure ever since.

The next day was marked by a seemingly gleeful Trump who welcomed fellow reality star Kim Kardashian West to the Oval Office.

The actress and wife of Trump bestie Kanye West, said she was visiting as part of a push to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, 63, who has served more than 20-years for drug offenses with no chance of parole.

Kim K said the visit was designed to ask Trump, who posthumously pardoned 20th Century boxing legend Jack Johnson last week, to do the same for Johnson. Kim took up the cause after seeing a video about the convicted drug dealer on Twitter.

“Kim is truly my war angel who will stop at nothing or leave no stone unturned to bring me home,” Johnson said in an email. “She is genuinely committed in her quest and has the sweetest heart for me," writes Alice Marie Johnson from Prison. pic.twitter.com/DygRaNU6aL — Mic (@mic) May 30, 2018

She said Trump is the only person who can have Johnson released under current federal laws. Kim said she had discussed the matter with presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, an advocate of prison reform, and was hopeful that Orange Julius Caesar would take up the cause.

The photo conscious, queen of the selfie, posed with Trump at the presidential desk to give it a seal of approval.

Although there was no word on whether Trump would pardon Johnson, he did use the occasion to pardon Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative writer and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to breaking federal campaign finance laws in 2014.

D’Souza had already completed community service by teaching English to those seeking citizenship.

Earlier in the day, the spiteful Trump enacted tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The move, first rolled out in March, would place a 25 percent tariff on imports of the metal and was expected to touch off a trade war between the U.S. and its allies.

The European Union immediately began considering tariffs on U.S. goods, with Mexico and Canada looking at similar measures.

While drawing descriptions like “absurd” from UK Steel to “illegal” from French president and recent White House guest Emmanuel Macron, Trump said the tariffs were necessary to balance trade with our allies despite warnings against such a move from many of his financial advisers.

The wildly unpredictable week ended with a high-level meeting with North Korean officials in the White House and the announcement that the planned summit he canceled last week was back on.

Initially set for June 12, the planned summit is expected to draw the United States, North Korea and South Korea to the table in Singapore with the goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Trump canceled the summit last week after North Korea made disparaging comments about Vice President Mike Pence’s political acumen.

The Donald reconvened the meeting after receiving a letter from North Korean President Kim Jong-un. No one is certain what was in the letter, but it appeared to be enough to make Trump change his mind about the summit.

Lowering the Barr

Avid Trumper and former liberal icon Roseanne Barr grabbed headlines with a racist tweet, and in so doing torpedoed her hit television show on the Disney-owned WABC network.

“Roseanne” was canceled by the network after Barr’s May 29 tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarret as the love child of the Muslim Brotherhood and apes.

The racist tweet was removed by Barr, who initially defended her “joke” as not racist because “Muslim” is not a race. Barr said she was leaving Twitter, only to return and dig a deeper, more implausible hole.

Later that day ABC canceled Barr’s top-rated television show, setting off days of handwringing by the actress. She apologized to Jarrett and “all Americans” for the “joke,” which she said was about the former adviser’s politics and her looks. Barr, who holds that she is not a racist, never addressed the racial ramifications of referring to Jarrett as subhuman.

Barr went on to state that the tweet was made while she was under the influence of the sedative Ambien. The comedian said she was “Ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m. when she composed the tweet. The drug, which has been tied to odd behavioral side effects, is a popular sleep aid.

Barr’s quip drew a response from the drug maker, which said that “racism” is not a known side effect.

Jarrett, a target of right-wing conspiracy theories, is someone Barr and others identify as the person behind the Obama administration’s alleged illegal investigation into the Trump campaign by the FBI prior to the president’s victory.

Although nothing has been proven, Trump and his advisers have called for an investigation into the Mueller investigation and have stated without proof that his presidential campaign was being spied upon as part of a conspiracy against his run for the White House.

Jarrett responded to Barr’s apology by describing it as “a teaching moment.”

She said Disney CEO Bob Iger called her prior to firing Barr and gave assurances the show would be canceled. She said Iger voiced the network’s “zero tolerance” for racism and bigotry.

Jarrett addressed the situation during an MSNBC television town hall.

Trump refrained from backing his longtime friend, but of course made the whole incident about him.

The president wondered on social media why Iger called Jarrett but never called him to apologize for a December 2017 report by Brian Ross that claimed former national security adviser Michael Flynn was ordered by Trump to interact with Russia,

By May 31 the president took to Twitter to complain about the lack of an apology, saying that Iger’s action — or lack thereof — was a “double standard.”

Missing Melania

Melania Trump’s location has been a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside and enigma.

Mrs. Trump was last seen on May 10 when she accompanied the POTUS during the 3 a.m. release of three Americans held captive in North Korea. The ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, marked the last time she was seen by mass audience.

She was checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 14 for what her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said was to treat a benign kidney condition.

The president welcomed his wife back to the White House on May 19, but the internet has been ablaze regarding her location.

On May 28 it was reported that the First Lady’s Twitter status had changed from Washington D.C. back to New York City, spawning rampant speculation that she had ditched the White House for Trump Tower.

On May 30 she released a tweet stating that she was on White House grounds at 3:45 p.m. and chided the media for working overtime with speculation on her whereabouts.

Recently, trolls gave Melania her own hashtag — “#WheresMelania” and a parody account with the handle @RogueFirstLady, which soon garnered 40,000 followers.

A May 30 article on the website showbiz411 theorized that Lady Melania was in Bedminister, N.J. taking care of her mother Amalija Knavs. The first lady’s parents own a home in the New Jersey township near the Trump National Golf Club. Rumor has it that Jared and Ivanka live just next door.

The Knavs were last seen in public on May 2 when they received permanent U.S. citizenship via chain immigration.

Evidently, poor Melania never had any intention of moving to Foggy Bottom.

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner jokingly mused about the elusive First Lady during has appearance at the May 31 at the Mackinac Policy Conference in Michigan. “Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House,” Boehner speculated. “That’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day. Well, maybe one reason.”

By press time, Lady Melania had announced she was not joining The Donald at a planned weekend retreat to Camp David.