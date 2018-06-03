The Sleep Aid Made Me Do It!

Roseanne Barr’s ABC television show got very publicly shit-canned last week after she now infamously tweeted:

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”

The offensive comment was aimed at “Valerie Jarrett” a former Barack Obama adviser, who is African-American. But Rosanne didn’t blame herself for the misstep, she blamed Ambien for causing her to write racist crap.

Ambien is a sleeping aid — sheesh!

After the original tweet, Barr deleted the attacks, issued an apology that called it a joke, then said she was “leaving Twitter” — but she never did.

In fact, that damned old Twitter began holding her publicly accountable and it hasn’t been pleasant.

Through tweet after tweet Barr looked to blame any and everything but herself.

Later that day she wrote:

“guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — i went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

She cited Ambien again in a later tweet, saying:

“Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

That’s one of her excuses for writing a vile, vicious, racist tweet about Jarrett another recent tweet claiming billionaire investor George Soros is “a nazi.”

Barr wrote that Chelsea Clinton is married to one of George Soros’ nephews. But when Clinton responded to tell her that was incorrect, she replied:

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Barr was wrong on all fronts, but being a full-fledged “Trumpster,” maybe she thought because he gets away with spewing garbage, so could she.

Soros, 87, known for his support of liberal causes, was 13-years-old in Nazi occupied Hungary and his family masqueraded as Christians to survive the Holocaust.

Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, tweeted:

“While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

We all make mistakes Roseanne, but writing a series of untrue, racist crap and continuing to defend it isn’t a mistake, nor a joke — it’s sick!

But mouthy Roseanne didn’t leave Twitter, as she promised earlier. She stayed around and stayed around.

In a tweet posted just after midnight ET, which has since been deleted, Barr wrote:

“guys I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too – I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty [thank you].”

Why she would believe that anyone with a tad of intelligence or integrity would defend her is disgusting and sick.

Michael Fishman, who played her son on the show, tweeted that he felt “devastated” by Barr’s words.

“i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!” she shot back.

By May 30, Barr forcibly insisted she was “not a racist,” tweeting: “I never was & I never will be.” Continuing on, she raged:

“One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios. at the expense of my nerve system/family/wealth will NEVER be taken from me.”

Still on Twitter the next day, she wrote:

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs.”

Barr’s apologist tweet-tirade continued:

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.” “I thought she was white, she looks like my family,” is an acceptable excuse? “Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”

She even wrote an apology to co-star Jayden Rey:

“I think I’ll be better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

Barr later deleted this tweet and her obvious contriteness was short-lived. Her fellow “Trumpsters” have huddled around her and joined her pathetic pity party.

Happily, some tweeters aren’t buying her guff, with one writing:

“Ask your doctor if blaming Ambien for your racism is right for you.”

Just like her sick idol, Psycho Donald Trump, she continues to try to make the world feel that she was the victim. If there is justice, she’ll never work again.