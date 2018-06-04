It’s time to weep for our democracy: Behold King Donald

Our fledgling nation declared its independence from the British monarchy in 1776.

Democratic rule ended at 5:35 a.m. today when Donald J. Trump theoretically placed a crown on his head by twitting out his “absolute right” to pardon himself if wrongdoing is found by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the possibility that Trump obstructed justice once it came to light.

Trump supporters will no doubt claim their hero is doing nothing wrong since the subject has been a hot topic on social media for some time. Trump, they’ll say, was merely answering the question that has been on many minds, and they’ll point out that the president qualified his remark by saying there will be no need for him to pardon himself because, of course, it’s all a “Witch Hunt” concocted by Democrats, and that he did nothing wrong.

Thinking men and women — of which there is a marked scarcity among Republicans — will wonder why any president would declare his right to pardon himself unless the possibility had already been vetted as likely at some point in the near future.

Make no mistake, Donald Trump just declared himself above the rule of law, bestowing upon himself a degree of infallibility typically reserved for popes and kings.

If you’re living in America and aren’t already afraid, might I suggest that now would be a good time to tremble.

Make May 4, 2018 an official Day of Mourning. Democracy is dead. Long live the King.