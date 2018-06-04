Melania: The ‘M’ stands for ‘Missing’

Melania Trump hasn’t been seen for more than three weeks after she suddenly went into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where she “underwent an embolization procedure on May 14 for a benign kidney condition.”

Meanwhile, The Donald has been jetting about the country, meeting foreign dignitaries, and having a Camp David retreat without his arm-candy. This is certainly a very, very atypical act for a man who glories on having beautiful women clinging to his tiny hand.

We’ve heard like everyone else that Melania is “scheduled” for an appearance tonight, but all I can say is that seeing is believing. The event, a reception for Gold Star families at the White House, is predictably closed to the press, so what are they trying to hide?

First ladies don’t typically miss a Memorial Day wreath-laying or fail to attend $100,000-a-plate fund-raising dinners, nor do they skip visits from foreign dignitaries without any explanation.

What’s especially unusual has been that until just a few days ago, there was a lack of media mention, especially from organizations that are usually consumed with young and beautiful celebrities.

It’s hard to believe that if Michelle Obama had disappeared from the public eye for nearly a month that there wouldn’t have been some sort of loud, sustained public inquiry.

Melania is the most unknown of Oval Office Occupant wives. She’s the first foreign-born first lady since John Quincy Adams’ wife Louisa Catherine in 1825.

Unlike other first ladies, there aren’t tons of magazine interviews, celebrity covers and special editions featuring Melania, Donald and Barron — even more than unusual.

It seems quite obvious that Melania loathes her multi-billionaire, multi-adulterous husband. By her admission, they sleep apart and live separate lives, and she only makes reluctant cameo appearances.

Her disappearance has led to speculation that she actually underwent some type of reconstruction surgery that usually takes weeks to heal.

With a chunk of humor, those ubiquitous “MISSING” fliers printed with her photo are appearing on New York City utility poles, kind of like fliers for some lost animal.

Last Wednesday, Melania wrote a tweet claiming that she’s “feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” The “working hard” phrase is so very Donald that the tweet just invites speculation and intrigue.

RealClear Politics writer A.B. Stoddard, calling the concern a “lather by Liberal media,” screamed on June 1 that “Missing-Melania-gate needs to end now. No, the first lady doesn’t need to resurface in a smashing outfit at a public event with President Trump; the media and the Twitter mob just need to let her be.”

Hah, hah, hah. Really, Melania-gate? Well, Psycho Don has his own spy-gate going, so why not?

Stoddard is totally freaking nuts. Indeed we have a right to be concerned, amused and titillated.

Did I mention concerned?

In case you wondered, RealClear is characterized as “right-leaning” and “in the conservative pantheon.”

Shortly before the “feeling great” tweet, Politico magazine speculated that Melania “was holed up in New York, tied up co-operating with special prosecutor Robert Mueller or laid up recovering from cosmetic surgery.”

In a tweet welcoming his wife home from the hospital last week, The Donald misspelled Melania’s name, writing: “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

How quickly he forgot? Or was it a Freudian slip?

Chicago Tribune contract columnist Rex Huppke wrote Saturday that “After minutes of careful conjuring and professional assumptionizing, I unraveled the truth: The Deep State helped sneak Melania out of the White House through a tunnel and she is now living with Barack and Michelle Obama.”

Ha ha!

Or, could the first lady be one of those “young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt” that her hubby tweeted about last week?

When a reporter on May 25 — two weeks after her disappearance — inquired about Melania, Trump responded by pointing up to her window and saying, “She’s doing great, she’s right there, she’s looking at us.”

There was no one in the window. Shades of Bates Motel in “Psycho.” Well, he is a bit of a psycho, isn’t he?

Indeed, this is the age of Psycho Donald Trump, where bizarre words, acts and events have become the norm. How soon before the first lady is featured on one of those MISSING milk cartons with a forlorn, semi-nude photo of Melania?