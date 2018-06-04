Love. It’s what makes a Subaru. But apparently, a Subaru makes Donald Trump angry.

Loyally devoted to this brand of automobile, I was shocked to see a Washington Post headline recently that asked, “So you’re telling me my Subaru is a national security threat?” This enraged me more than Donald’s plans to hold a $53 million parade for himself in Washington. I have more photos of my Subaru than my best friend.

A year in office and still not impeached, Mad King Donald is poisoning everything from the NFL to the White House Easter egg hunt. He rules by public relations, huffs and puffs like the Wizard of Oz. Now, he is making wild tariff and trade pitches affecting foreign car imports under the guise of national security. Grab the shotgun Nelly, this time he’s gone too far.

Donald has proposed raising tariffs up to 25 percent on auto imports because foreign cars — this is direct from the Commerce Department — “threaten to impair the national security.”

Instead of “25 percent tariff,” read “25 percent more expensive.” That 2018 Audi A6 base price just jumped from $49,700 to $62,125. Like they say in the ads, actual prices may vary.

My Subaru is a spy! I’m going to name her Natasha.

A reasoned man would recite traditional tariff excuses to justify the hike, such as foreign companies “dumping” their products on Americans at unfair low prices. (Look into the history of the U.S. sugar industry tariffs if you want to die a long and painful death.) But Donald is fabricating another hollow story about national security (whilst he cozies up to the North Korean dictator).

Even U.S. automakers don’t believe the tariffs are justified. Economists point out the auto industry and auto supplier industry often rely on trade across borders. It could also result in loss of automaker jobs at home and higher prices for automobiles, regardless where they are assembled.

What’s more, all of the countries that import autos to the U.S. are traditional American trade and mutual security partners — Mexico, Japan, and the European Union.

Subaru, for example, is made by Fuji Heavy Industries of Japan and has plants in both Japan and the Lafayette, Ind. Volvo is made In Sweden but a Volvo subsidiary is largely owned by the Ford Motor Company. Mazda autos made in Mexico would be the most highly hit by a proposed tariff, reports Bloomberg.

On news of the proposed tariffs, stock shares of Mazda, Mitsubishi Motors, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen dropped. Trump is putting his thumb on the stock market again because he refuses to understand that words have consequences. More likely, he just likes the chaos.

Even Larry Kudlow, Trump’s goon economic adviser who was behind the steel and aluminum tariff fiasco, is opposed to tariffs on foreign cars — it apparently sprang from Trump’s own addled mind and he’s been talking about it for a year.

Trump is said to be furious about the U.S.-Japan auto import-export relationship and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for reasons known only to Trump.

It’s these impersonal business relationships that Trump takes so personally that have a high probability of going sideways. The NFL wouldn’t grant him a franchise, so Trump held a grudge and when opportunity presented, Trump disparaged players taking a knee in protest and created a fake issue with the league. Trump hates Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, so he disparaged Bezos-owned Amazon and resulted in a stock share drop.

Somewhere in his past, Trump believes he was harmed by foreign carmakers. Or even one foreign carmaker. Bet on it.

There is a potential light to this issue.

Pundits have questioned what issue is so close to American hearts that they will finally have enough of this madman and his corrupt henchman and kick him to the curb. Is this the one?

Americans love their cars. Start monkeying around with the costs of new Jaguars, Volvos, BMWs, Alfa Romeos, Lexus, Mercedes, Audis, and even Hondas, Subarus and Toyotas, and they may put up a fight.

Proud foreign car-owning Republicans just may switch their president before they give up — gasp — owning a foreign-made four wheel trophy.