$anta Fe $chool $hooting a chance for Trump to rake in some cash

Last Thursday, Oval Office Occupant Don Trump told reporters that he and his team would be having “fun” on a trip to Texas where the president would meet with survivors from the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe.

He met privately with more than two dozen people affected by the shooting and didn’t publicly share his message for the grieving families and local leaders gathered at a Coast Guard station outside Houston.

The Donald, a veritable fountain of “big vocabulary words,” called the meeting “very impactful.”

One parent, Rhonda Hart, provided a different assessment. “It was like talking to a toddler,” she said. Hart’s 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was killed at the school.

Hart told The Associated Press that Trump repeatedly used the word “wacky” to describe the shooter and the trench coat that he wore. She said she told Trump, “Maybe if everyone had access to mental health care, we wouldn’t be in the situation.”

Hart said she suggested employing veterans as sentinels in schools, and claimed that Trump responded, “And arm them?” She replied, “No,” but she said Trump then kept mentioning that classroom teachers should be armed.

Pamela Stanich, whose 17-year-old son Jared Black was among the eight students killed, was another of the parents who met with Trump, and she presented him with a family statement and a copy of her son’s eulogy. “He spent time talking to the survivors and asking on what happened and what would have made a difference. Changes are coming for the good. Thank you Mr. Trump,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

That meeting with grieving parents and survivors of the shooting wasn’t the “fun” part of his trip, however.

After spending a tad over an hour there, Trump headed to a fund-raiser at a luxury hotel in downtown Houston, the first of two big-dollar events during his Texas trip. Psycho Don had his eye on two yuuuge helpings of dessert, one in Houston, the other in Dallas.

Contribution levels at events during the government-funded trip started at $5,000 per person and went up to $100,000 per couple for preferred seating.

Although a White House spokesman said Trump was “moved” by the shooting at the high school, it seems apparent that he was even more “moved” at the thought of raking in millions of bucks for his re-election coffers. Every trip he’s made to Texas has ended with bags of cash tucked into Air Force One’s safe.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Trump’s woman in charge of the school safety commission that hadn’t actually met util recently, announced a $1 million grant to the Santa Fe school district to help with recovery efforts.

DeVos, no fan of public schools, must have been pooping tacks as she made that announcement.

Can we speculate how some of the money will be used to remove some of the doors and windows in the school? If Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has any input, it will. Patrick’s big contribution to the debate over school shootings was to point out that those pesky doors and windows are too hard to defend and it has nothing to do with, you know, guns.

Dan’s a guy who once broadcast his own vasectomy on his Christian-based radio station. He has championed “bathroom bills” that would have restricted restroom use based on biological sex, and he’s undone local anti-discrimination ordinances protecting the rights of transgender Texans. His bills went down the toilet, so to speak.

Texan Trumpers lined up in droves with checkbooks in hand to genuflect before The Donald’s red tie.

“This is the honey pot of the Republican Party,” claimed Dallas GOP fund-raiser Doug Deason, a state co-chair of the Trump Victory Committee, a joint effort of the Trump campaign organization and the Republican National Committee. “Literally, everybody comes through here.”

The Republican National Committee should be forced to tote the note for Psycho’s expenses from their bags of filthy lucre.

Whatever the circumstances, the meeting with the Santa Fe victims allowed officials to designate much, if not all of the daylong fund-raising outing as government expense, meaning taxpayers (of which Psycho Donald isn’t one) will pay.

There’s something vulgar about Trump and the GOP making millions from his short visit with grieving parents and students from that school. America needs campaign finance reform, but like the possibility of Donald Trump becoming presidential or developing real empathy, the odds of getting it are like spitting into the wind.