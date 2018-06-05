Eagles Don’t Want to Go to Trump’s Party, So He Childishly Disinvites Them

It was a simple, nonpolitical tradition: The American sports championship team shakes hands and shares jokes with the president in the White House. And then Donald Trump, fragile egomaniac ass that he is, ruins it.

This is why we can’t have good things.

Hey @realDonald Trump it’s one thing to be wrong on policy, but to take on my @Eagles is a whole new level. You even make a championship team visiting the White House all about you. What is wrong with you? Seriously, what condition do you have? — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 4, 2018

Trump disinvited the team last night when it became apparent the entire team didn’t choose to attend. The team won the Super Bowl in February but it wasn’t even clear that they would be invited until last month.

Trump intervened in player protests last season, claiming that those who took a knee during the national anthem were unpatriotic. The protest originally began as a way to call attention to police violence against African Americans. Trump instead bullied team owners into a new rule requiring players to stand during the anthem, or to stay in the locker room until game time.

The Eagles organization said the team met privately to discuss the original invitation. Some were interested in the historic element of the trip, others said they would not attend because of Trump’s part in the controversy.

None of the Eagles players took a knee during the last season, although several spoke out against social injustice.

“I don’t want to take away from anybody’s experience or make it a big distraction,” safety Malcom Jenkins told the Inquirer in February. “It is a celebratory event. I want the guys who choose to go to enjoy that. … Me personally, I’m just not interested in the photo op. … Over the last two years, I have been meeting with legislators, both Republican and Democrat, don’t matter. If you want to meet to talk about advancing our communities, changing our country, I am all for that. But this isn’t one of those meetings.”

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti-military. Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has invited the Eagles to tour the Capitol instead. “I’m proud of what the Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress,” he tweeted.

“Trump wasn’t welcome at Barbara Bush’s funeral. He’s not welcome at John McCain’s funeral. And only 10 Eagles players were planning to attend the White House ceremony. He’s just that much of an embarrassment,” noted Boyle.

Trump says he will be on the South Lawn of the White House with the U.S. Marine Corps Band and the Army chorus regardless and fans can attend, even though the Eagles team will not. He said the alt-party will be held in “honor our great country.”

What a pathetic sight. A deranged authoritarian president with no friends except for his band and chorus. And they have to attend. Sad.