Note to Team Trumpster: No One Is Above the Law in America

Let’s make it clear upfront: No one in our country is above the law. Not the president, not the vice president, not members of Congress or the Supreme Court, not state governors or lawmakers or any other American citizen.

Let’s also make it clear that Donald J. Trump doesn’t know whether or not he “thankfully has done nothing wrong,” as his spinmistress Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted to reporters during the daily White House press briefing on Monday. He has not seen any of the evidence Special Counsel Robert Mueller has pulled together with respect to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the apparent attempt by Trump to obstruct justice and shut down the legally authorized probe.

He knows not what will come out of the special counsel’s office once the investigation is completed. Therefore, Sanders once again tossed out a statement from a script provided by her boss and his lawyers that could prove to be another big lie.

Another lie, you ask? When has Sanders ever lied for the current Oval Office occupant?

Go back to last summer when Donald the Junior confessed that he and other Trump campaign officials had indeed met in Trump Tower with Russian representatives in June 2016 hoping to snag dirt on their opponent, Hillary Clinton. Recall, if you will, that the first explanation for the meeting was that the Russians wanted a certain sanction lifted.

That statement was reportedly reviewed by Trump and his communications team and released to reporters. When the truth came out that the meeting was not for the lifting of sanctions but possible delivery of dirt on Clinton, the news media asked Sanders about the original statement and her boss’s role in crafting it.

Did the president “dictate” the wording, Sarah? No, she replied, he did not dictate it. He reviewed it.

Well, lo and behold, Trump’s lawyers in a letter to Mueller’s team in January confessed that the president did indeed “dictate” the statement to Donald the Junior.

So, let’s review how Trump “has done nothing wrong.” He knowingly tried to help cover up a meeting with representatives of a foreign government — Russia — that was and continues to be a sworn enemy of our country. Even if he didn’t know about the meeting when it took place, he knew about it when he dictated a false statement to be used with media inquiries on the matter.

Let’s be clear about this fact: the meeting was potentially a crime against our country by his campaign acolytes, including Donald the Junior and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is now a senior adviser to Trump.

And let’s be clear about this fact: Attempting to cover up a potential criminal act could easily qualify Trump — and possibly Vice President Mike Pence — to be removed from office for involvement in “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to Russia’s apparently highly successful attack on our election process.

Sorry, Sanders, but your boss is leading you down a rabbit hole with his lies and attempts to spin his criminal activities as “nothing burgers” or his characterizations of Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt.”

Thankfully, to use Sanders favorite word during Monday’s presser, Mueller continues to investigate all the potential criminal activities of Team Trumpster.

And by the way, Trump can’t pardon himself nor does he get to decide what is and isn’t criminal with respect to his or any of his cohorts activities on his behalf. That is for the special counsel and the courts to decide.

This is America and there is a rule of law that determines who is innocent and who is guilty. It’s part of the checks and balances form of democracy our republic has practiced for more than 240 years.

And no yahoo, failed casino owner and struggling commercial real estate developer is going to call the ball on his own guilt or innocence. It’s not allowed in our country. Thankfully, our Founding Fathers in their brilliance constructed a government that, hopefully, prevents that from happening.