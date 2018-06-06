Does Trump Really Think He’s Above the Law?

Psycho Donald Trump, current Oval Office Occupant, belched out a 6:35 A.M. tweet Monday:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!

It’s impossible to know what Psycho and his unpaid mouthpiece, equally brain-addled attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, have been smoking or nasally ingesting.

Over and over, ad nauseam, it has been pointed out both in print and on television, that the Mueller team is Republican-appointed and has far more Republicans than Democrats; and, no reputable legal Constitutional scholar has agreed that he could pardon himself — without being impeached.

Rudolph said Sunday that “Trump could shoot former FBI director James B. Comey in the Oval Office and still not be indicted for it while still serving as president.”

“In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted,” Giuliani said, according to the HuffPost. “I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is.

“If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day,” Giuliani was quoted as saying. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

Shiver me timbers Rudy, didn’t William Jefferson Clinton get impeached for simply lying to a grand jury about getting a blowjob? Isn’t murder a bit more serious and illegal than an oral penis pleasuring?

Being a United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York during the 1980s, one would assume —obviously incorrectly— that blockhead Rudolph would be somewhat familiar with Constitutional law.

And of course Psycho Don Again croaked:

There are those not entwined nor enamored with Psycho Don, who are advocating publicly that Don test Knuckle-headed Rudolph’s theory and shoot HIM in the Oval Office.

More humanely, some Republicans are simply suggesting he get a more competent, paid advisor.

Where would Donald find another equally ignorant adult who agrees with his rants?

The problem is, at this point, what respectable attorney would dare sign on as a crew member on Psycho Don’s ship of vipers?