Trump Fails Practice Citizenship Test; Won’t Meet With Mueller

Editor’s note: Results from a practice U.S. citizenship test taken by Donald J. Trump at the request of his legal team as they tried to determine whether or not their client should sit down for a Q&A with Special Counsel Robert Mueller were sent to The Shinbone Star by a White House legal advisor with the initials RG.

Any immigrant living in the United States who wants to become a citizen of our country is required to pass a series of tests to determine the ability to assimilate into American society. Failure on any part of the tests — that deal with government, history and basic civics issues — results in rejection of the application.

Recently, Donald J. Trump’s legal team apparently administered the citizenship test to the current Oval Office occupant in order to determine whether or not Trump should sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and visit about the Russians involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Results of Trump’s practice test were delivered to The Shinbone Star in a large white envelope marked “Confidential” and bearing the White House logo. The initials “RG” appeared at the top of the first answer along with the notation that read “Test administered in Oval Office on May 31, 2018.” The White House declined to comment about the practice test document or the results.

Bottom line from our point of view: Trump failed the test, which could be the overriding reason his legal team doesn’t want him sitting down with Mueller to talk about anything related to Russia. It might be a trap that exposes his loyalty to the Russian way of life, particularly with respect to his failing business enterprises.

The citizenship test, at least the one Trump attempted to pass, includes 10 questions pulled from a list of 100 items dealing with all aspects of American history, life and politics. The following are the questions posed to Trump and his answers (written in his highly recognizable script).

Q: Name one state that borders Mexico.

A: The Wall. Our big beautiful wall that Mexico is going to pay for one way or the other. $25 billion worth of jobs and products — steel rebar, concrete. We’re going to make our borders so much safer it’ll make your head spin.

Q: We elect a U.S. Representative for how many years?

A: I have only been here for, what, 17, 18 months. How many representatives have I appointed? Probably more than any other president in the history of the country. Our representative to Russia is probably the longest in place. Who is it by the way? So, representatives stay around as long as they don’t mention that “witch hunt” Russian investigation.

Q: What are two Cabinet-level positions?

A: Which cabinets are we talking about? The ones in the Oval Office or the residence? OK, this is simple no matter where they’re located: one is waist-high since they’re based on the floor; the second is head-high since they’re mounted on the walls. Too easy. Even the Russian visitors in the Oval Office last year could see inside the cabinets with all my pens and things in them.

Q: Name one war fought by the United States in the 1800s.

A: Wow. That’s a tough one. Was Russsia even around back then? Let’s see, wasn’t Andrew Jackson involved in one of those battles? Weren’t any bombs back then. Our military spending probably wasn’t what it should be since “Honest” Abe Lincoln probably kept track of how much was being paid to contractors. Spain, that’s it, the Spanish-American War. We won that one big time, right. Teddy Roosevelt led a charge up Bunker Hill to defend us against an invasion by Redcoats — the Russians, right?

Q: What does the judicial branch do?

A: Thanks for an easy one after that last one. Anything I tell them to do or else I will trash their careers, especially if they keep running that “witch hunt” of an investigation about my supposed collusion with the Russians. There is no collusion. There is no Russian involvement in any of our elections. I keep telling them to take a good hard look at Lying Hillary or her corrupt husband. If they don’t get those two locked up soon someone is going to get their butts kicked out of here.

Q: Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one of those powers?

A: Trick question, eh? The Constitution gives me — as head of the executive branch — all the power over everything and everyone, including my Russian business associates. Woops, sorry. I don’t have control over the Russians. Everything else is my domain. Nice word, domain. You know it takes a smart man to run a country, and I’m the smartest many in the history of the world.

Q: Why does the flag have 13 stripes?

A: Which flag are we talking about? The one Betsy Ross designed? See, I even know who Betsy Ross is. Bet she was hot. Why else would they give her the flag contract? Thirteen stripes? Probably someone had that as their lucky number. Why did they make them red and white though? I get the red, because Russia had a red flag back then, right? White? Was it to pay tribute to the Klan?

Q: What is one promise you make when you become a U.S. citizen?

A: How would I know, I’ve always been a citizen and the best one in the history of our fine country. I stand for the National Anthem. I support the military — heck I even gave them what, a $60 billion raise this year? What else do I need to promise? I love this country. That’s why I’m working with Putin to bring Russia together with us. What a great collaboration that will be. See, collaboration. Big word. I used it correctly. I am the smartest, greatest American citizen ever.

Update: We just heard back from the White House and they insist the document delivered to us is “fake news” and has nothing to do with their decision not to have Trump visit with Mueller’s team.

And they deny having anyone on the legal team with the initials “RG.”