Anthony Bourdain Thought of Trump as 5-day-old Fish

New Jersey native and highly lauded chef Anthony Bourdain would have been 62 on July 25th. He never held back, including criticism of Donald Trump, who he despised. Bourdain’s death was announced today.

On Trump:

“I’m not saying I know the guy personally, not like I’d hug him, but I’m saying that as a New Yorker, we pretty much are neighbors. And my many years of living in his orbit have not left me with a favorable impression, let’s put it that way,” Bourdain once told Eater. “There are so many reasons to find the guy troubling. When Scott Baio’s the only guy you can find to show up at your convention, you’re in trouble.”

Bourdain publicly denounced Chef David Burke for taking the restaurant space in the Trump International Hotel in DC. Chef Jose Andres pulled his operation out of the hotel after Trump made disparaging remarks about Mexicans. Burke not only took the space, but also tried to keep the staff that Andres put together.

“So Burke’s a steaming loaf of shit, as far as I’m concerned, and feel free to quote me.”

Bourdain double downed on his remarks on immigrants, and how crucial they are to many farm operations and restaurant kitchens.

“He (Trump) has a vineyard in, is it Virginia? I think a very interesting project would be to see who’s picking his grapes.”

He predicted Trump deportation orders will be “extraordinarily ugly.”

“And Trump — the man eats his steak well done! I don’t think he’s a good person. I remember the Central Park Five, and what he said. I’ve seen how he’s treated employees. I saw what he did to Atlantic City. I saw what he did to the west side of this town. It’s fuckin’ ugly. He’s going to make the whole world look like the back of Rick James’ van.”

Bourdain said he has spent a lot of time in red state America, Trump Country (he did an episode of his award-winning show “Parts Unknown” in West Virginia) and understands how many people are steeped in gun culture. Demonizing gun culture is both ugly and counterproductive, he said.

“I’m not arguing for current gun policy, but I think it’s worth acknowledging that this is a country founded in violence, a country that has always worshipped outlaws, loners, cowboys, and people who got the things they got by the gun. We glorify it, we created an entertainment industry that does little but glorify solving complex problems with simple violence.”

Bourdain was particularly disturbed by the divisiveness he saw on his travels in America and elsewhere: “People they’ve lived with their whole lives, yesterday they were fine, today they’re the enemy. You’ve seen it in Yugoslavia; you’ve seen it in Borneo. Now you’re seeing it here. So, I don’t know.”

“I’m a guy who’d like to blow up every safe space, every trigger warning. I would like to unleash every comedian to say ‘cunt’ as many times as they like, or any other word they care to use. But the threshold of acceptable rhetoric right now, the threshold of hate and animus that’s being shown at this point — this really naked hatred of every flavor, racists, sexists, pure misogyny, class hatred, hatred of the educated — this is something I’ve never seen before. And it’s now acceptable!”

He laughed off an accusation by the Erdogan government in Turkey that traveling chefs are spies. He, at least, wasn’t a spy. A number of locations were off his list for visiting — Turkey, Venezuela, Yemen, Afghanistan.

Bourdain was cautiously optimistic about America and how Trump has influenced — and dirtied — politics in this country.

“I’m sticking it out, I’m not gonna run away to Canada. I’m gonna pay my fuckin’ taxes, I’m gonna vote, I’m gonna do all of that. But I’m not going to be taking it to the streets any time soon — well, we’ll see.”

Some quick takes from Bourdain:

Trump’s staff: “They were the bad guys in Animal House, all grown up! Every frat movie, every meathead movie, Porky’s, Meatballs, the jocks versus the nerds, the jocks versus the hippies, any dystopian thriller, every film America’s ever done. These are clearly the bad guys!”

“Rex Tillerson is the most evil name. It’s straight out of DC comics.”

“I mean, “Reince Priebus”!

“And Rudy (Giuliani), I mean he looks like he comes out of Powerpuff Girls.He’s absolutely, slavering demonic.”