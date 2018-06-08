Rudy Giuliani Doubles Down on Insults About Stormy Daniels

Rudy Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump’s dubious lawyer and overzealous mouthpiece, is among the few old men in certain circles that hasn’t received the message: You can’t convict a woman of a crime or insult her personal integrity solely for what she wears or by the job she does.

Nevertheless, Giuliani went into a full misogynist rant on Wednesday when asked to respond to news that porn star Stormy Daniels is suing her first lawyer Keith Davidson for alleged collusion with Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“I’m sorry I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Giuliani said. “I mean, she has no reputation. If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation.”

There’s more: “If you’re involved in a sort of slimy business, (that) says something about you — says something about how far you’ll go to make money,” Giuliani said.

To which Stormy’s current lawyer, Michael Avenatti, responded, “Giuliani is an absolute pig.”

Note to Rudy:

No. 1: Duh, Trump appeared in three Playboy videos that featured nudity and soft porn. One even included his future bride, Melania.

No. 2: If you want to judge someone strictly by their profession, Rudy, your own ambulance-chasing profession has more than its share of bad apples. Besides your own whoring for Trump, Cohen has been caught shaking down several companies for millions, claiming to have influence with Trump.

No. 3: Get paid in advance. Your client is famous for stiffing people who work for him.

In an astounding move, Melania Trump released a statement Thursday saying that she has never discussed any detail about her private life with Giuliani. She has never spoken publicly about the Stormy affair.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, has only a 29 percent favorable rating. The poll shows 44 percent of respondents view Giuliani unfavorably, while 25 percent have never heard of him.

Giuliani was hired by Trump to assist with the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race. Trump has maintained his innocence, but operatives in his campaign have been found to have multiple contacts with Russian agents.

Giuliani, for his part, has mostly muddled the facts and made outrageous statements, all of which serve to distract voters from more important issues such as the economy, immigration, environmental issues and the declining pool of people covered by insurance.

Giuliani isn’t exactly the right person to stand at the pulpit.

He once announced his pending divorce at a 2000 media conference – before he informed his wife. He’s also been known to cheat while married.

Although Trump is sure to be pleased by the Giuliani diatribe against Stormy on Wednesday, he isn’t the right person to make a moral stand, either.

He famously began dating wife No. 2 while married to wife No. 1 and was caught on tape bragging he could grab a woman’s pussy because he is rich.

So when you get down to it, Trump’s wives aren’t exactly the “women of substance” that Giuliani seemed to think they are. All of his wives are former models with a spicy history of avant-garde poses involving other women and a lot of nudity.

Who’s calling out whom for integrity and selling their body? This is a “glass house” affair if we ever saw one.