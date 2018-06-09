Trumplandia: June 2 — 9, 2018

Dictatorial Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 41% — up from 40% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 48% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The WORST TERROR a child can experience is being taken from their parents. Would blonde, blue-eyed children ever be treated so brutally at our border? Would 4,600 Puerto Ricans have been left to die if they were "white"? NO. Trumpism is racism. WHAT IN GOD'S NAME HAVE WE BECOME? pic.twitter.com/tnxKoO2s0O — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 1, 2018

Putting the ‘Dick’ in Dictator

The week of our Trump — June 2, 2018: Shortly after marking his 500th day in office this week and after a 5:35 a.m. tweet about his right to pardon himself, on June 4 Donald J. Trump elevated himself from the nation’s 45th president to its first emperor.

Trump, who was said to have consulted legal scholars like his hack attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow and Alan Dershowitz as well as White House counsel Emmet Flood, discovered the ability to pardon himself from crime was his and his alone, a fact that obviously eluded both Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

To most of us who believe in democracy, when you ignore the rule of law you become a king or dictator and no longer remain a president, you inch closer to tyranny.

For all of those who would say using the “T” word is just not fair, or that calling Orange Julius Caesar a dictator is the true mark of a “libertard,” I would imagine even his awestruck and most ardent supporters cannot deny (if nothing else) The Donald is in the least a huge, throbbing dick.

In this week of Trump we watched the stage being set for a battle between Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ability to prosecute and the president’s ability to pardon.

King Donnie proclaimed himself above the law, set a summit with North Korea on the date he canceled last week, and issued decrees for professional football players to stop protesting police brutality, and called for an end to comedian Samantha Bee’s television show after she took a nasty swipe at his daughter/wife.

The sovereign emperor then dashed off to Canada to “participate” in the annual G-7 economic summit and further piss off our allies in England, France, Germany and Canada by calling for tariffs that appear to be on the brink of setting off a trade war that he personally created.

This week served as the beginning of a coronation for our orange, spray tanned King/emperor/dictator/president, and we would be left to witness what it meant for him to become aware of his sovereign powers.

Trump’s coronation officially began with a June 2 letter to Mueller that stated Donnie Dimwit would not comply with requests for an interview and that he could use his executive powers to pardon himself if needed.

Obtained by the failing New York Times, the letter dated Jan. 29, 2018, outlined a stance by the president and included language to suggest that “even if Trump did order the termination of an investigation” it could not constitute obstruction because as president he has the power “to shut down an investigation by the FBI or Justice Department “at any time and for any reason.”

The Times disclosure of the January letter began a march toward dictatorship by the Trump administration that only picked up steam this week after a June 4 tweet in which Donnie proclaimed his ability to pardon anyone — including himself — from high crimes and misdemeanors.

On June 3, Giuliani appeared on ABC News “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and furthered the narrative that the president cannot be compelled to testify and that he could indeed pardon himself, although he later stated on “Meet the Press” that such a move was “unthinkable” and would lead to his impeachment.

The Crazy Rudy press tour continued with the June 3 disclosure to HuffPost and the Chicago Tribune that as president, Trump could have shot fired FBI Director James Comey and not been indicted. Giuliani said Trump could only be indicted for the hypothetical attempted murder once he was impeached and no longer president.

That appearance was followed by Trump tweets first stating that he could indeed pardon himself and then repeating the claim on June 4 and again on June 5 in a tweet that blamed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for allowing “the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax” to continue.

On June 6, the Giuliani attacks continued stating that 13 “highly partisan Democrats” were trying to frame Trump and again brought up his wide-ranging ability to pardon himself, something he would refrain from having to do “because he is innocent.”

In the end it appears we are under imperial rule again, but this time from an elected official who needs to feel that he has his thumb on every aspect of American life.

Long Live the King!

Pardon Me?

You know you’re considered a jerk if you use your presidential pardon power during your active term, but you are a larger throbbing member if you use that sovereign power to make a political statement.

This week Trump, the enemy of presidential etiquette, continued his attack on democracy and on the customs of the office that have defined the presidency since George Washington.

Days after proclaiming he could pardon himself of a crime, Trump continued to override the legal system with acts of clemency that to date appear either political or at least tied to requests from friends and associates of James Comey’s FBI.

Coming off a month where he posthumously pardoned 1920s boxing legend Jack Johnson as a favor to his pal Sylvester Stallone, along with a pardon for conservative writer Dinesh D’Souza, Donnie stuck his thumb in the eye of his own attorney general’s War on Drugs by commuting the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson on June 7.

The request to spare Johnson came at the behest of reality television and social media queen Kim Kardashian West, who appealed to Trump to commute Johnson’s life sentence as part of her campaign for prison reform. Kardashian West chose to reach out to Trump because only the president is capable of commuting the sentence of Johnson, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 1996 and began serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Alabama.

Johnson appealed for clemency from President Barack Obama, who refused three times to commute her sentence on the recommendation of the Justice Department.

Trump’s move was not mentioned on the whitehouse.gov website, nor was it listed under “News” and “Articles.” Or “Presidential Actions” by press time. However, Trump wished Johnson “good luck” and “a wonderful life” in an 8:07 a.m. tweet on the day she was released. Little else has been uttered by nation’s most “tweet-ilicious” president in history. At press time there had been no further comment, boast or statement from the White House.

BREAKING: President Trump has granted clemency to #AliceMarieJohnson after meeting with @KimKardashian West to talk about her case last week. This is her story and the video that started it all: https://t.co/KzxNo3OsSg pic.twitter.com/LU2N05rIdC — Mic (@mic) June 6, 2018

The 63-year-old grandmother had been jailed with no hope of release when Kardashian West took up her cause. Trump said Johnson is one of at least two dozen people that he has considered pardoning. Media reports state he is considering pardoning Rob Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor and contestant on Trump’s old “The Apprentice” show, along with television personality Martha Stewart who was convicted and served time for obstruction of justice in a securities fraud case. Trump has already pardoned Joe Arpaio, a conservative former sheriff in Arizona, along with George W. Bush-era aide Scooter Libby.

Critics and even supporters of the president, like Roger Stone, have said the pardons serve as a warning to Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Other have said the pardons flaunt the broad constitutional powers a president has while in office. The pardons break from presidential protocol of the last 200 years in that pardons usually aren’t issued until a president’s last days in office.

If the pardons are intended to send a message to Mueller, to date he has had 20 people and three companies charged and has obtained at least five guilty pleas. The latest charge is against former Trump Campaign head Paul Manafort, who was indicted again yesterday for allegedly conspiring to obstruct justice. His Russian business associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, was also indicted for allegedly attempting to tamper with witnesses in the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling.

The wanton use of presidential pardons appears to set up what could become a constitutional crisis.

On the day of Johnson’s release, the wife of Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos appeared on the CNN television show “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” and publicly asked for a pardon for her husband.

Papadopoulos, described by the White House as a low-level aide and coffee boy, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. He is also confirmed as a person who contacted suspected FBI mole and professor Stefan Halper.

On June 8 Trump announced he was considering posthumously pardoning Muhammad Ali, who was stripped of his heavyweight crown in 1967 for declaring himself a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. At the time, Ali pointed to his conversion to Islam as grounds for his opposition.

Ali died in 2016.

His attorney Ron Tweel, said he appreciated the president’s sentiments but that Ali had no criminal record and regained his ability to fight in America after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1971. Tweel termed the pardon “unnecessary.”

Pity Party

When you’re a real dictator, everything has to be about you. Allowing people private thoughts or opinions — especially those that differ from yours — can take away the ability to control them.

Nowhere was this more the case than in the attack by the Trump White House’s on the players of the National Football League.

Not that Donnie would notice, but it’s baseball season.

Still, Donnie managed to again stick it to the kneeling Gladiators of the Fall even though many of them are enjoying time off from professional football.

The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to visit the White House on June 5 for the customary celebration with the president when news that several players had decided not attend leaked to our feckless leader.

Just like a spoiled child, our Toddler-in-Chief boiled the event down to himself and decided if members of the team did not want to come to his party than no-one could come. He promptly disinvited the Eagles from visiting and instead held a pep rally for America, replete with soldiers in shiny uniforms playing loud band instruments.

Cadet Bone Spurs said the focus of the event had shifted and was no longer about celebrating the Eagles first championship, but instead was a fete for the National Anthem, a poem written during the War of 1812 that occurred just about an hour down the road from the City of Brotherly Love.

Trump even issued a statement the old-fashioned way — through his press office instead of through his normal vehicle, social media:

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with the full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Trump’s “diss-invitation” of an athletic team is unprecedented by a president since the celebrations began in 1865 when, ironically, soon-to-be impeached President Andrew Johnson started the practice by welcoming amateur baseball clubs the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals to the White House.

Although not allowed into the White House, Trump said fans of the Eagles were welcome to watch him on TV as he struck up the band and promptly forget the words to “God Bless America.”

Needless to say, the move did not “Fly Eagles Fly,” with the players or even elected officials from Philadelphia.

On CBSN Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called Trump a tyrant who “is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship:

“Cities need to stand up in this country, and many mayors have stood up in this country against this tyrant. He is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship by ignoring the courts and by saying and doing what he wants, by ignoring the Department of Justice . . . and in the end this will all come to a conclusion, and it won’t be a good ending for him.”

Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa) called the dis-invitation a political stunt. The move also ran afoul of people like U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D-Pa), who was quick to question why the president would cancel the tradition and make it about himself. Casey and Boyle suggested the Eagles could instead visit Congress.