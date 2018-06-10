Lady Melania Lay Among a Pack of Lies

“Blame it on the media when you get caught in a lie,” has always been the fallback line from the script of politicians who are caught lying and no one is better at lying than our Commander-in-Chief.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to she left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!,” Donald Tweeted at 7:48 A.M., June 6, 2018.

Following the almost month-long disappearance of his wife Melania, after what was officially stated to be a short stay in the hospital, Lying Psycho Donald Trump suddenly, stunningly revealed, Friday, “She had a big operation, that was close to a four-hour operation. And she’s doing great. Can’t fly for one month, the doctors say.”

He then went to his practice of exhibiting her for all to see.

“The First lady’s great, right there,” said lying Donald, who was answering questions from the South Lawn of the White House, prior to attending the G7 Summit. He pointed to the upper windows of the White House. “She wanted to go.”

Last week he tried that same ploy with reporters who inquired about Melania. He said virtually the same line and pointed to possibly the same — empty — window.

Yet it’s the “fake news” and “haters” which is blamed for having to answer questions about the FLOTUS.

Over three weeks ago, Melania Trump, wife of the 45th Occupant of the Oval Office, Donald, went suddenly into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what was officially described as an “embolization procedure for a benign kidney condition.” Her stay was supposed to be for five days.

Her sudden disappearance led to vast speculation, ranging from: cosmetic surgery, a nervous breakdown, finally leaving her lying adulterous husband, being spirited out of the White House via the tunnel, to spending time with The Donald’s nemesis Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, who were helping her write a scathing tell-all book about her life with the comb-over wannabe, king.

Donald Trump, and his sad-sack mouthpiece Sarah “Huckster” Sanders, are such inept lying sacks of fat that it’s almost comical.

But, it’s not. It’s disgusting, disconcerting and sick.

All Psycho Don and his and Melania’s spokeswomen had to do was simply be honest. Instead, they got caught lying – again!

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s communications director, contradicted Lying Don, and continued the hoax by saying, “The statement I put out on May 14 was correct. Mrs. Trump had a successful embolization procedure. She cannot travel internationally yet, and is doing great,” Grisham said.

A nation should be able to somewhat trust what words come from the White House Occupant and his press office.

Instead, their Pinocchio-noses grow longer every day while the trust among intelligent Americans sinks.

All it would have taken to avoid this entire affair was two words not in Donald Trump’s, nor his staff’s vocabulary — The Truth.