Goodbye, America. They hardly knew you.

All my life American history has been my passion. It was the one subject throughout my school years in which I could always count on getting an “A” on report cards or transcripts.

Biographies and tomes focusing on George Washington and the Revolutionary War, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and most of the Founding Fathers of our country started lining my bookshelves in high school.

The collection has grown larger and more extensive over the years: Alexander Hamilton; Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War; Teddy Roosevelt; Warren G. Harding; Harry Truman; JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis; Lyndon Johnson and The Great Society. The list is endless since I keep adding to my collection of Americana literature in retirement.

Most likely I will have to return to the pages of these historical narratives to remind myself that I grew up during the golden age of America at home and around the world.

But Donald J. Trump, as an acolyte of master democracy destroyer Steve Bannon, continues ripping apart our democracy to serve his Russian handlers.

His latest and to date his most atrocious anti-American actions took place during the G7 Summit over the weekend. One of his most telling treasonous actions came during his call for reinstating Russia into the group of leading free world countries.

There is a reason Russia was removed from the G7, and nothing has changed in Russia to warrant reinstatement except that Trump is campaigning for this to happen as cheers are heard in Moscow from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sad part of this destruction story is that many millions of Americans voted Trump into office not knowing what he and Bannon were truly planning.

Sure they promised jobs to coal miners (hasn’t happened); large tax breaks for millions of Americans (hasn’t happened except for his buddies in corporate America); better health care coverage once the Affordable Care Act was repealed (hasn’t happened); and safer borders resulting in a more secure America (hasn’t happened since violence against our citizenry has been self-inflicted, not part of a terrorism attack from abroad).

Team Trump played their base supporters for fools and counted on them not looking behind the curtain to see who was pulling their strings (think the Wizard of Oz with Putin playing the role of the Wizard).

They couldn’t have known how destructive a Russian-influenced form of government would be on their lives and that Russia was influencing their ballot box decisions through a host of social media sites.

We wonder if they knew what America was all about in the past, not only during the Revolution that forged our once great and thriving democracy/republic, but also as recently as during the Obama era from 2008-2016 when we recovered from a Great Recession and were considered the leading voice of democracy around the world.

His tone-deaf supporters applaud giving more money to the military – some $60 billion on top of about $560 billion from the previous year’s budget – while cutting back on environmental and social safety nets designed to make our country and the world a better place.

Trump and his cohorts are thoughtlessly treading over the graves of the military men and women who fought for our country and our freedom of our fellow world travelers over the course of modern history. They brag about how they respect the national anthem and the flag but ignore what the song and banner represent.

With every bar sung, they seem to revel in the destruction of our country as we’ve known it, while missing the privilege and responsibility afforded us by living in a country where we are free to engage in spirited debate without legal repercussion.

Some say Special Counsel Robert Mueller might still up-end these Trump storm troopers from overtaking over the government, but that’s not likely, things have gone too far,

Nothing sticks to Trump – never has, never will.

He has attacked the rule of law and will most likely invalidate whatever findings Mueller produces in his final report, that’s if he even gets to publish findings of his investigation. The Trump trolls who have pleaded guilty will be pardoned and those indicted will most likely see their legal problems mysteriously disappear once Mueller and his team disband

The Republican controlled Congress has abdicated its role in the checks and balances of democracy that was designed by the Fore Fathers to head off this type of tyranny, but partisan politics has allowed it to surface in America.

No, the Trump voters in 2016 hardly knew who they were voting for in the last election cycle.

It was sad on Election Day and it’s even sadder today.

Goodbye, America. They hardly knew you.