Can These Two Wrongs Make A Right?

Donald Trump shook hands today in Singapore with the vile, murderous president of North Korea, Kim Jong-un. It’s the first time ever that an Oval Office Occupant has ever touched a North Korean president. It will be the handshake of the week.

In typical Trump fashion, he grabbed Kim’s right hand and elbow, tugging him forward. It’s a jock-man-thing, tacky, of course, but the two mentally volatile leaders walked away smiling, each trailed by his own interpreter to a private room where just the four of them will discuss Kim giving up his nuclear toys.

Will Little Rocket man allow The Dotard to keep his own nuclear penises? And why don’t I want Psychotic Donald Trump to succeed?

For starters, he’s a mentally unhinged, psychotic, a braggart, a neurotic liar who is incapable of expressing any shred of empathy or humility. There’s an unwritten rule in almost any competitive event that you win with humility. Donald can’t. He has to gloat. The world loathes gloating pricks, an he’s certainly both.

Psychotic Donald Trump is the prototypical “Ugly American.”

He just proved it days ago at the G7 Summit in Canada, going into a tantrum after not getting his way; insulting our allies and pouting, spewing vitriolic hate and lies before fleeing to Singapore. The image of the boy-child, was astounding, shocking and embarrassing to everyone but Little Don himself.

The display of childish temper seemed to have little effect on Kim Jong-un, however, who evidently has a huge trove of Trump stuff. He escaped from the Singapore after signing a concession document that appears to have secured the end of U.S./South Korea war games, the return of the remains of U.S. military men from the Korean War, along with a boatload of promises.

Psychotic, arrogant Dotard Don bragged that he “doesn’t have to prepare for this( meeting), I’ve been preparing for this (moment) all of my life.” For decades Donald has screeched and preached that North Korea should disarm or face invasion from the United States.

Who knows, he may get his wish.

But no, I still loathe Donald Trump and everything he represents. He’s an ugly, vile, crooked, greedy, lying, cheating, thieving piece of manure.

He deserves to be forgotten in America’s history books. At most he should be only a footnote, duly marked for being the worst, most unpopular, most ignorant, most vile, most inept Oval Office Occupant in our history. But now that simply can’t happen.

Yes, I admit, I sincerely desired for Kim to completely humiliate Donald Trump in the most public manner possible, but that didn’t happen.

Don’t misunderstand me, I am fully prepared to embrace and celebrate a United States Oval Office Occupant who brokered a deal with Kim.

The next one.