Canada’s sorry . . . not!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today we welcome a friend and loyal reader of The Shinbone Star from Canada. Author of MadMeg’s Musings on WordPress, Meg lives in Kamloops, B.C., about three hours east of Vancouver and comfortably north of the U.S.-Canada line. Here’s her view of the situation in the wake of the G7 Summit.

By MAEGAN ELLIOTT EIFERT

As a Canadian watching from the sidelines, Trump’s disastrous (and quite possibly, treasonous) attacks on his own country and the very people he supposedly represents has filled me with a mixed bag of emotions. As much as the antics of the Toddler in Chief bothered me, I still felt relatively safe inside my Canadian bubble.

Until now.

The G7 Summit held in Quebec can safely be described as a colossal failure, especially where trade policy is concerned. As a regular Joe-Blow Canadian, I barely know a thing about tariffs and taxes and the international economy (I can smell the math from here and my eyes glaze over); but I do know that for as long as I’ve been alive my country has been an ally to the United States. In fact Canada has been more than just an ally, we’re the socially awkward younger cousin who your mom forced you to hang out with.

It’s like watching an 80s teen movie where Canada’s Duckie is dancing dorkishly next to America’s cool-guy Steff. All we gotta do is get to prom night, that’s where all the magic happens. Or not. Apparently the prom is canceled this year.

With all the confusion about Trump’s sudden disdain for America’s Canadian cousin, we are left with his band of Merry Men spouting words like “betrayal” and “bad faith Trudeau,” ending with Peter Navarro saying that there is a “special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.”

Wait. WHAT? Who talks like this about trade policy? With CANADA? And who says these things after their own leader is actually the one who acts in bad faith and lies and pouts and throws twitter tantrums if he doesn’t get his way? Have the Republicans completely lost their little pea-brained minds? I know their hearts have been gone for years, but I think it’s safe to say their intelligence along with any bit of moral and practical reasoning has been affected by the crop-dusting pesticide regulations their EPA rolled back. Maybe they need medical attention? Thank god they’re rich and have private insurance.

I am not a Trudeau supporter but I had been feeling good about his ability to go around Trump and straight to state leaders when it came to talking about trade deals. This was important since from the very beginning of NAFTA talks, Trump has been combative and wrong.

Trump has wanted to make sure his country has the best deal and too bad if he screws everyone else. Which, I suppose is understandable as every country wants the best deal for their own economy. Normally they find compromises, especially with their friends and allies. Not Trump. It’s all or nothing for him and his beloved country.

This is a man who bragged about making up facts about the trade surplus/deficit with Canada, and no one seemed to care! I was hopeful, knowing my Prime Minister was smart enough to talk to the very people affected by trade and tariffs and he assumed common sense would prevail, whether or not the Orange One paid attention.

Alas, after the G7 disaster, Trudeau’s hopes are probably a bit dashed. Along with mine. Trump is the one who is the dirty, lying, back-stabbing little shit in the sandbox. And if he doesn’t get the prettiest marbles in the game he attempts to take everyone’s marbles, and if that doesn’t work, he just gets mad and destroys the game. Which is fine until Canada picks up one of those marbles and throws it at him. That, apparently, is against the rules (and a security threat).

So back to the G7 summit, where Trump arrives late, leaves early and then announces after the party that he takes back everything he agreed upon and decides he wants nothing to do with those “losers at the lunch table.” He’s off to bigger and better things and his sights are on the “ultimate cool kid” in North Korea. I can only imagine what he thinks he is going to accomplish with Kim Jong-un. Thank goodness Dennis Rodman is there! Clearer heads might prevail.

I just have one question regarding trades and tariffs: Does Trump plan on taxing the entertainers we seem to export to the U.S. on a regular basis? How much are Drake, The Weeknd and Celine Dion worth? Never mind the countless actors, comedians, writers and directors over the decades. And I won’t even bring up hockey, which was once Canada’s sport but has since become an American entity complete with a newly minted Las Vegas team. Maybe we should have NAFTA talks on that? Of course, you guys can keep Justin Bieber, free of charge. Oh, and just so it’s fair we’ll keep the Ryans.

Sorry, not sorry.

After all that has been said and done, I wonder if this sudden change in Trump’s attitude toward Canada is because someone accidentally changed the channel on his bedroom TV? Perhaps instead of “Fox & Friends,” the Chimpanzee in Chief ended up watching “South Park” instead. If so, could someone please let Ivanka know so she can go change the channel back?