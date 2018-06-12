De Niro Wasn’t Acting: Drops F-bomb on Trump, Gets Standing Ovation

Robert De Niro went through the Tony Awards rehearsals like the pro he is, reading from the teleprompter to the approval of producers of the show. All that changed during the live show.

“Fu*k Trump,’’ he erupted. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fu*k Trump, he said to a rousing standing ovation of the 6,000 gussied and jeweled industry folk in the audience. By the time the survivors of the Parkland school shooting sang “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” it was a political rally.

Broadway is definitely not Trump Country. And De Niro is on to something.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows voters are more likely to support a candidate who promises to be a check on Trump by a whopping 48-23 percent. Voters said they would oppose an incumbent who slavishly supports Trump policy by 52-19 percent.

The poll also showed 63 percent of Democrats are interested in, and likely to vote, in the midterm elections. For Republicans, that drops to 47 percent. Clearly, Republicans are reacting to predictions of a blue wave sweeping the country, and perhaps giving Dems a House -– be still my heart –- and even a Senate majority.

It all pivots on Trump and his takeover of the GOP. Since Trump was elected, GOP incumbents have abandoned their long-held beliefs in free trade. But a few have even sided with Dems on health care.

Yes, Trump continues to hold the steady support of his base. But apparently the actions of his administration are having an influence. Who –- Republican or Democrat –- supports ripping children from the arms of their parents in immigration disputes? Polls show Americans support the legalization of marijuana, but Trump’s much maligned Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to work against public approval.

Who would support Trump’s bullying, his vicious tweets, his abandonment of traditional allies and attraction to dictators and potentates? Americans support citizenship for DACA, but Trump has vacillated on this issue, too, while Dreamers face daily uncertainty and threats of deportation.

And then there’s the Trump-Russia investigation. Although brainwashed by Trump’s repeated denial of collusion, how do reasonable people not have a funny feeling that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is on to something? Republican voters can cover their ears and shout “I can’t hear you” all they want, but as Shakespeare (sort of) said, methinks Trump doth protest too much.

By the way. The day after erupting in anger, De Niro had this to say: “I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president.”

Even mighty Casey struck out. There is no joy in Mudville. And there is no joy in the White House.