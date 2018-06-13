For Better or For . . .

In just another f’n normal week in the sphere of Psycho Donald Trump, he pissed on friends and embraced a dictatorship, along with some other crazy crap.

He first accused the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles of kneeling before football games, and after some players decided to boycott the traditional congratulatory tour of the White House, the president, in a tantrum, uninvited them.

You see, Fox News, the world leader in Fake News and Psycho’s favored TV channel, had shown an image of the team kneeling before a game, which mightily pissed off the Oval Office man-child. Fox later admitted that the image was taken during a team prayer before the game, but no f’n apology was proffered.

Instead, Psycho threw his own White House garden party with a few old friends and a military band. They called it Celebrate America, and when the band played God Bless America, Trump didn’t know the damned words! Our Patriot in Chief couldn’t even fake it and finally gave up. Furthermore, he couldn’t sing or even fake the words to the National Anthem. It’s beyond fucked up. Our national bird weeps on a daily basis (P.S., Don, our national bird is a bald eagle).

Football isn’t your thing? Well, how about disastrous diplomacy among allies?

Even before Psycho arrived late at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Canada, he was already pissing and crapping on the other nations, and not surprisingly, calling for the readmission of his beloved Russia into the fold. Russia was suspended from the group in 2014 because Donnie’s hero, Vladimir Putin had annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

“Russia should be in this meeting!” Psycho exclaimed. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?”

Not surprisingly, he didn’t seem to know why Pootie had been ostracized in the first place, for cripes sake.

On June 1, Psycho imposed a 25 percent tariff for steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from the EU, Canada, and Mexico. He said the move “would protect domestic producers that were vital to U.S. security.” The world was left wondering how these imports are a danger to America. Possibly he believes illegal immigrants are carrying steel and wearing aluminum hats as they swim rivers and cross deserts and mountains.

In retaliation, the EU announced tariffs on U.S. goods ranging from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to bourbon. Canada and Mexico are also planning retaliatory moves.

Predictably, Donnie went into a childish sulk, slumped onto a chair and pouted with arms crossed while leaders of the other member countries gathered around. The photo taken by German government photographer Jesco Denzel and first shared on social media by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffan Seibert on Saturday. It’s a gem, and several versions like these and the one above have gone viral:

ADULTS AND CHILD

THE LAST COVFEFE

Before leaving the G7 meeting early, Donald held an impromptu press event, saying:

“I congratulate the leaders of other countries for so crazily being able to make these trade deals that were so good for their country and so bad for the United States. We’re like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing and that ends.”

Maybe if the countries involved would give him a sweetheart hotel and golf club deal, he’d be happier than a pig in a muddy swamp.

But Donnie wasn’t finished, as more Wharton School Business wisdom dripped from his tiny, sarcastic lips:

“So when we try and bring our piece up a little bit so that it’s not so bad, and then they go up — right — the difference is they do so much more business with us than we do with them that we can’t lose that.”

There must be a piece of hidden financial or moral advice in there, but where?

At one point Donnie put on a brief show of making nice, though in a charmingly delusional way:

“I would say that the level of the relationship is a 10. We have a great relationship — Merkel and Emmanuel [Macron] and Justin [Trudeau]. I would say the relationship is a 10.”

But that tone changed shortly after he boarded Air Force One and switched on his TV set, because while headed for Singapore and his showdown with Kim Jong-un, Donnie saw that his friend Justin had grown a pair:

“Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around.”

With the Canadian prime minister then announcing that his country would place retaliatory tariffs on the United States starting July 1, Don tweeted from Air Force One that he was withdrawing his signature from the agreement. He accused Trudeau of being “dishonest and weak.”

Psycho’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, and trade adviser, Peter Navarro, then took to the Sunday morning news shows to further the U.S. attack on Trudeau.

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said. Navarro went slightly biblical, saying, “There is a special place in Hell for any leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.”

The official 2018 G7 summit website put forth an official communique at the end of the two-day summit that focused on issues like job creation, gender equality, women’s empowerment, climate change and clean energy. All nations — including the U.S. — had agreed on the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and the importance of fighting protectionism.”

Well, for awhile it sounded so good, but then came Donnie’s tantrum.

On June 11 Canada’s House of Commons unanimously condemned the personal attacks on its Prime Minister by Donnie Dingbat and his cabinet cronies. Canadian lawmakers voted to back Canadian steel and aluminum against newly minted American tariffs and gave a symbolic vote of solidarity against the Trump administration’s “disparaging ad hominem” statements made by the American president.

As America’s “Strange Loner” flew into the sunset toward a meeting between two nuclear-armed madmen, our nation moves ever closer to Isolationism.