Episode 2: The Young and the Beautiful

When we last saw Ivy and Jerry, they were questioning their decision to pull up stakes and move to The Swamp to help Ivy’s dad with the family business. We rejoin them as Ivy is sending frowny-face emojis to her Twitter followers.

Jerry: Why so despondent, my Botox beauty? For I know you are sending frowny-faces on Twitter as it is the only way you can express your melancholy.

Ivy: Oh, Jerry, you know I have not been the same since I was stung by that horrible Bee named Samantha. And now my father has gone to Singapore and has not brought back a single patent or trademark or hotel for me to run when our exile here in The Swamp has ended. Oh, how could it all go so horribly wrong?

Jerry: Cheer up, my sweet shiksa. Your mood is as blue as that lovely frock you are wearing. Is it from your eponymous line of overpriced fashions designed to make the typical woman think that she too can rise to the highest levels of power even without a rich daddy?

Ivy: This old thing? The label says Adrienne Vittadini. (Wink wink). Why, so many stores have dropped my clothing line that you can’t even get it at Marshalls anymore. Whatever Marshalls is. If my father hadn’t given me two million bucks in severance pay when I left his employ to join his employ, we would be going home in tatters.

Jerry: Not so, my feckless flower — unless of course “Tatters” is the name of your new fashion collection. I bring good tidings.

Ivy: Has the missing Lady Melania been found? Has Daddy brought me something from Singapore besides a lousy T-shirt?

Jerry: Even better than that. We are rich! We made $82 million on our various business ventures in the past year, while still serving as White House advisers and trying to broker peace in the Middle East! Now send your followers some Smiley Face emojis, and we’ll go out to celebrate.

Ivy: That is good news, even though that’s a paltry sum to support a family with three kids. Where shall we dine to celebrate our deliverance from the poorhouse?

Jerry: I know a wonderful Chinese restaurant with the best fortune cookies. And afterward you can tweet your fortune to your followers and pass it off as an ancient Chinese proverb.

Ivy: And no one will ever know the difference! What fun! Now I even feel better about the State of New York suing the Trump Foundation because they thought for some reason that charitable contributions should go to charity. They want to send me and Daddy and my brothers to jail. As if! Imagine me in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Jerry: They say orange is the new black. I say orange lives matter. Speaking of which, word has it he Inspector General’s report on the FBI probe of Crooked Hillary will make your father very happy indeed.

Ivy: Daddy does it again! Now, let’s see what our fortune cookies foretell. I predict “four more years.”

What ancient wisdom of the East will Ivy’s fortune cookie hold? And will her Twitter followers thank her for passing it along to them? Stay tuned for our next occasional foray into the world of The Young and the Beautiful.