Happy birthday, Donnie, from The Shinbone Star to you!

Today is the 72nd birthday of our feckless leader, so we here at The Shinbone Star have painstakingly planned the perfect gifts for the guy who literally has everything! Okay, that was a lie — we’re pulling this out of our collective asses — but in our defense, this billionaire Twitter troll is hard to shop for. He already has a golden toilet, a trophy wife and the presidency, which James Comey practically gift-wrapped for him.

So this year we celebrate this auspicious day with the best we could think of to offer our tiny-handed orange menace. Cheers!