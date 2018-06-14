HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHITHEAD!

Today is the 72nd birthday of our feckless leader, so we here at
The Shinbone Star have painstakingly planned the perfect gifts for the guy who literally has everything! Okay, that was a lie — we’re pulling this out of our collective asses — but in our defense, this billionaire Twitter troll is hard to shop for. He already has a golden toilet, a trophy wife and the presidency, which James Comey practically gift-wrapped for him.
So this year we celebrate this auspicious day with the best we could think of to offer our tiny-handed orange menace. Cheers!
Special nesting dolls with an indictment inside of the next to smallest one (that’s the one with Puty in uniform) – including a note from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that reads: “It was all about you all along. Good luck!”
One Big Mac with “very special sauce.” Why does Roger Stone come to mind? Hmmm.
A pint of our favorite Ben & Jerry’s flavored ice cream treat. It really would be tasty.
A one-way ticket to Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic Ocean, the most remote inhabited, archipelago in the world.
One wish for fire and fury, A spontaneously combustible ride to Hades. We love a good weenie roast!
The dictator’s handbook. A first edition, signed copy of Mein Kampf, Perfect for the secret bunker.
A lifetime set of wonderfully tailored orange jumpsuits with “Mr. President” on the lapel instead of numbers. There is a special place for you.
An all expenses paid trip to Atlantic City, N.J., where casino construction workers are still awaiting your telephone call.
She’s cuddly and she’s bouncy, she’s like a rubber ball. The official Daughter/Wife blow-up doll. You can bounce her in the kitchen and bounce her in the hall.
Before some intern has to tape it back together from a good shredding, the Cliff Notes for American democracy. Always good for a few laughs.
Faster than you can say Benghazi, the official, Kellyanne Conway approved, survival t-shirt of the biggest massacre of facts in modern times.
A trove of blow up plastic dolls straight from the house on which Michael Cohen, Esq. took out the home equity line of credit. Silent and suitable for a mean game of “Pussy Grab.”
A gift certificate to Supercuts, because that comb-over could use some professional help.
A must for any narcissist, a t-shirt that allows you to announce the ability to do to yourself what you’ve been doing to the country for 510 days.
