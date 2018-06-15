Recalling Courage: Barbara Jordan’s Impeachment Wisdom

Nearly 44 years ago — July 25, 1974, to be exact — U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan delivered remarks designed to provide her Congressional colleagues and, more importantly, the American people an insider’s view on what was happening in Washington, D.C. at the time.

“Watergate” was the operative political scandal of the day and the future of then-President Richard M. Nixon was being debated during impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.

A Democrat from Houston, Texas, Ms. Jordan courageously, intelligently and calmly in a strong, deep voice spoke words that captured the attention of Americans across the country and citizens in countries around the world.

Her remarks resonated then and are worth recalling today as our country’s future as a leader of freedom around the world is threatened once again by an over-reaching president and his cohorts who seem intent on destroying a republic founded on democratic principles more than two centuries ago.

In her statement she makes it clear the Constitution so expertly crafted by our founding fathers in 1787 made a point dividing the powers of impeachment between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The House, Ms. Jordan noted, could only vote to impeach. The U.S. Senate would determine whether or not to convict a president of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

This is important today as Congress wrestles with how to address a looming Constitutional crisis involving President Donald J. Trump and the workings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections on behalf of Trump’s campaign. Impeachment hearings in the House if successful would only move the issue to the Senate where Trump would be tried on the articles of impeachment.

House members, however, have to make the first move to start hearings to determine what issues articles of impeachment against Trump would include. It can’t be just one or two Democratic lawmakers making the call. It needs to be an overwhelming majority of elected representatives from both sides of the aisle standing up for the American people, for our way of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Political courage is called for now from House members in the wake of Trump’s anti-American theatrics in Singapore where he threw the South Koreans under the bus and warmly, effusively embraced North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, as well as his verbal and Twitter attacks against the leader of one of our closest and most valuable allies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the aftermath of the G7 meetings last weekend.

Today’s Congressional leaders should take note of what Ms. Jordan said during the “Watergate” scandal. Her speech is courage and wisdom personified.

Following are key and meaningful highlights from her remarks that from our point of view are relevant in today’s hyper-politicized climate. A link to the complete text of her historic speech from the House floor is provided at the end of this item.

It’s important to note that Ms. Jordan was the first Black woman elected to Congress from the Deep South. She was a lawyer. She grew up in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Church was a major part of her life. She died in January 1996.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan “Statement on the Articles of Impeachment”/July 25, 1974/ House Judiciary Committee (excerpted)

“Mr. Chairman, I join my colleague Mr. Rangel in thanking you for giving the junior members of this committee the glorious opportunity of sharing the pain of this inquiry … it has not been easy but we have tried as best we can to give you as much assistance as possible …

“…Today I am an inquisitor. A hyperbole would not be fictional and would not overstate the solemnness that I feel right now. My faith in the Constitution is whole; it is complete; it is total. And I am not going to sit here and be an idle spectator to the diminution, the subversion, the destruction, of the Constitution.

” ‘Who can so properly be the inquisitors for the nation as the representatives of the nation themselves? The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men.’ And that’s what we’re talking about. In other words, [the jurisdiction comes] from the abuse or violation of some public trust.

“It is wrong, I suggest, it is a misreading of the Constitution for any member here to assert that for a member to vote for an article of impeachment means that that member must be convinced that the President should be removed from office.

“The Constitution doesn’t say that. The powers relating to impeachment are an essential check in the hands of the body of the Legislature against and upon the encroachments of the Executive. The division between the two branches of the Legislature, the House and the Senate, assigning to the one the right to accuse and to the other the right to judge, the Framers of this Constitution were very astute. They did not make the accusers and the judges the same person.

“We know the nature of impeachment. We’ve been talking about it awhile now. It is chiefly designed for the President and his high ministers to somehow be called into account. It is designed to ‘bridle’ the Executive if he engages in excesses.

” ‘It is designed as a method of national inquest into the conduct of public men.’ The Framers confided in the Congress the power if need be, to remove the President in order to strike a delicate balance between a President swollen with power and grown tyrannical, and preservation of the independence of the Executive.

“…Of the impeachment process, it was Woodrow Wilson who said that ‘Nothing short of the grossest offenses against the plain law of the land will suffice to give them speed and effectiveness. Indignation so great as to overgrow party interest may secure a conviction; but nothing else can.’

“…Common sense would be revolted if we engaged upon this process for petty reasons … Pettiness cannot be allowed to stand in the face of such overwhelming problems. So today we are not being petty. We are trying to be big, because the task we have before us is a big one.”

After reviewing a number of the charges against Nixon, Ms. Jordan returned to defining “impeachment” based on discussion of the issue by Constitutional Conventions from 1787.

“The Carolina ratification convention impeachment criteria: ‘those are impeachable who behave amiss or betray their public trust.’

” … Beginning shortly after the Watergate break-in and continuing to the present time, the President has engaged in a series of public statements and actions designed to thwart the lawful investigation by government prosecutors. Moreover, the President has made public announcements and assertions bearing on the Watergate case, which the evidence will show he knew to be false. These assertions, false assertions, impeachable, those who misbehave. Those who ‘behave amiss or betray the public trust.’ ”

” … Has the President committed offenses, and planned, and directed, and acquiesced in a course of conduct which the Constitution will not tolerate? That’s the question. We know that. We know the question. We should now forthwith proceed to answer the question. It is reason, and not passion, which must guide our deliberations, guide our debate, and guide our decision.”

Bold words, a bold call for action from a courageous lawmaker. Where and when will we see someone as strong and as courageous as Ms. Jordan in today’s Congress? Soon, we all hope.

The complete text of Ms. Jordan’s statement is available here:

http://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/barbarajordanjudiciarystatement.htm