Sleepless in America But All is Well in Singapore

We’re f’n safe! The WHOLE freaking world is f’n safe! We can abandon our caves and bomb shelters ‘cause Dotard Don (DD for our purposes) met Mad Little Rocket Man (LRM) and felt peace through his skin!

Before he left for Singapore, a reporter asked Psycho Don, 45th Oval Office Occupant, how he would decide if North Korean President Kim Jong-un could be trusted: “How long will it take? I think within the first minute I’ll know. Just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do,” he bragged.

Can lying, cheating, hating, and murder be felt just with a handshake? Maybe Psycho has his penchant for feeling women’s genitals confused with a handshake?

“Before taking office, people were assuming that we were going to war with North Korea. No longer — sleep well tonight!,” DD assured us after his historic meeting in Singapore with Kim.

He tweeted it, so it must be serious, right? Right?

He wouldn’t lie to us would he? Heck, I forgot about the more than 3,200 lies he’s already credited with. Silly me.

Excuse me while I kiss the sky.

Earlier this week, Psycho Don gushed that he saw love in the eyes and heart of Kim, the uncontested most murderous piece of dung on the damned planet.

Following their “historic” meeting in Singapore, the couple stood for a 13-minute handshake and a love-eyed mutual admiration grip ‘n’ grin. The two symbols of lying, treachery and deceit, then signed a piece of paper for each other, vowing to do, essentially — nothing different then they’d done in the past.

Both man-children get to keep their nuclear toys of mass murder — and their launching penises — er, buttons.

A sweet deal, for “the very talented” Mr. Kim and a boost for the first U.S. President to sit down with the leader of Communist North Korea in history. Did I mention that Kim’s the uncontested gold medal winner of the coveted title, “Most Murderous Man on the Planet?”

Dangerous Donald claims that Kim promised to destroy a major missile testing site, but it was not in the paperwork they signed, “because we did not have time.” What other earthshaking commitments could DD have possibly had?

Oh, Psycho Don lets on like he’d L.O.V.E. to have a Nobel Peace Prize on his desk, but “MMMOTP” would cause a wet spot on his yuuuge pantaloons. In fact, Donald’s blonde, bimbo cheerleader Kellyanne Conway, has already visited the Conservative media Mecca, “Fixed (Fox) News,” vamping him for The Nobel Peace Prize.

“The last president was handed the Nobel Peace Prize. This president is actually going to earn it,” the counselor, soothsayer and other things, to the president said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.

But the Nobel prize for peace?

Really?

Despot-Dictator-Legal Murderer-wanna-be Dotard Don, could hardly contain his sloppy-kiss admiration for Rocket Man, telling the world, “Well, he is very talented, anybody that takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it and run it tough. I don’t say he was nice. Very few people at that age — you can take one out of ten thousand, probably couldn’t do it.”

How hard could it be to just continue a murderous family tradition for criminny sake?

“A very worthy, smart negotiator, absolutely,” Trump told reporters while standing alongside Kim. “We learned a lot about each other and our countries.” All this while Little Rocket Man played fiddle music with DD.

“I think our whole relationship with North Korea and the Korean peninsula is going to be a very different situation than it has in the past,” Psycho said. “We’ve developed a very special bond.” Yeah, what could be finer than having a mass murderer as your bestie?

Things were starkly different last September when, in a speech at the United Nations, a far more belligerent DD charged, “No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea. It is responsible for the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans, and for the imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more.”

All of that was forgotten in Singapore, where a “very comprehensive” agreement was signed, but little was disclosed about its contents.

There’s a the phrase in the document, “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” “Does that mean that the nuclear umbrella we have over South Korea is on the table for negotiation?,” a reporter asked.

“No. That means that they’re going to get rid of their nuclear weapons. We never even discussed the other. They’re going to get rid of their nuclear weapons, and I think they want to do it relatively quickly.”

When asked about NoKo’s reprehensible human rights violations, DD brushed it off, saying, “I believe it’s a rough situation over there, It’s rough in a lot of places, by the way, not just there.”

Dang, it’s only “rough” being raped, worked to death and burned alive, DD?

Maybe all those starving political prisoners and citizens will get a sip of clean water and crust of bread as a reward. Kim is so warm and loving that way. DD was only prepared to see the good during the “Trump-Kim Summit.”

“Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign a historic document,” DD gushed.

Kim was equally magnanimous: “The world will see a major change. I would like to express my gratitude to President Trump to make this meeting happen,” he said in a statement.

Translation?

“I love this dotard for falling for my ruse and allowing me to not only gain world respect, but get a great $15 million dollar paid vacation, too. Plus, I got tons of cool selfies to show Dennis next time he comes to visit.”

Dennis Rodman, former NBA player and self-body/face piercer is Kim’s pal, he gushed too while being interviewed outside the Regent Hotel in Singapore. I’m sure the airport security crews love scanning his face and body.

Little Rocket Man added, “It was not an easy path here. There’s a history of holding onto our ankles, and it appeared there were times that there were unfortunate practices where they were trying to block our eyes and our ears, but we’ve overcome everything and come to this place.”

That’s a Little Rocket Man saying that the U. S. of A. has violated NoKo from the rear????

I just don’t care for the sound of that. Nor, the thought.

Well, after all this hoopla and self congratulations for absolutely nothing, at least we can rest assured that whatever Dotard Don and Little Rocket Man said was in the document and will denuclearize the Korean peninsula “very quickly,” whatever that means.

The fact that my electronic devices haven’t beeped to warn me of incoming missiles was comforting for a few minutes. Then my alarm went off and scared hell outta me.

Now, I am sleepless in America.