Trumplandia: June 9 — 16, 2018

War Is Over, If You Want It

The week of our Trump — June 9, 2018: Wherever you were and whatever you were doing on June 12, 2018, you have to admit it was a day that will live in infamy.

On that day, U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un met and exchanged pleasantries for the first time ever. In fact, the last time Americans and Koreans from the north were that close the two sides were engaged in post-World War II hand-to-hand combat that divided Korea into a communist north and democratic south at the 38th parallel.

Like two nuclear-era virgins, both leaders plunged into unchartered territory by just meeting, but we soon learned not only had they ended the Korean War, but any prospect of nuclear war too!

There were no hours of treaties signed, nor screaming newspaper headlines and certainly no official acknowledgement from the world — that was so 1945. Instead we have the above tweet as well as the word of Donald Trump and his new dictator friend to assure us there is nothing to worry about because, evidently, the war is over!

The “Trump-Kim Summit” was the high point in a helter-skelter week where lofty talk of a Nobel Peace Prizes later descended back to Earth just in time for one of Donnie’s heroes to be tossed in the hoosegow.

Things began low on June 9 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference in which he eviscerated Dodgy Don’s destruction of relations with our allies during last week’s G7 Summit. During the speech, Trudeau vowed to not be pushed around and considered levying tariffs on American goods.

The move, an answer to Trump’s planned tariffs on Canadian products, was strongly criticized as “weak” and a “betrayal” according to the president’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow. The next day, Peter Navarro, a Trump trade adviser, said Trudeau’s statements had earned him a “special place in hell.”

But by the time Trump exited Canada and flew to Singapore on June 11, Kudlow was recovering from a heart attack, Navarro was apologizing for his inappropriate statement, and state propaganda network Fox was proclaiming The Donald a dictator by “error.”

That being said, the most historic meet and greet produced a “comprehensive” one-and-a-half page agreement signed by both sides, but no one knows for sure what it contains.

The Trump administration had designs on cajoling the Hermit Kingdom into abandoning its precious nuclear weapons program. Murderous ghoul Kim Jong-un reportedly expected to use the event to be legitimized for the first time on the world stage and agree to denuclearize, but over a period of time.

Once on the ground, the two leaders retreated to separate hotels before being welcomed to a hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa island for their June 12 meeting. Around 9 p.m. they were having a 13-second handshake and the whole event was over.

Along the way, Trump presented a fake movie trailer to his new dictatorial bestie that depicted the authoritarian leaders as heroes destined to bring peace to the world. The video clip was later shown to the press with Korean and English soundtracks. It served as the introduction to a triumphant Trump press conference about the summit.

Upon initial review, members of the media initially thought the trailer was produced as propaganda by Kim’s regime, and didn’t discover until later that the strange, four-minute video was actually produced by the U.S. National Security Council. An NSC spokesperson said the trailer was created to demonstrate the benefits of complete denuclearization and to put forth the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula.

During the more than an hour-long press conference, the president deflected questions about the denuclearization agreement and about human rights concerns in North Korea. Instead of those niggling concerns, Trump said he could imagine North Korean beaches filled with condominiums and hotels:

“They have great beaches. You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said boy look at that, wouldn’t that make a great condo? And I said instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there.”

The leader of the free world went on to imagine North Korean beaches as a real estate boon due to its location between South Korea and China.

“How bad is that, right?” he asked rhetorically. “It’s great.”

Cry Baby, Cry

Maybe it was the reality that he would not be a part of the process, too much liquor or that ugly trucker’s hat he donned, but for some reason 6-foot 7-inch, former power forward and National Basketball Association legend Dennis Rodman celebrated the historic event by crying like a baby.

Rodman, who has been a longtime friend of the North Korean dictator and a former contestant on Trump’s reality show, “The Celebrity Apprentice,” was not invited to participate in the summit but said he traveled to Singapore to be a part of it.

“The Worm,” as he was nicknamed during his time in the NBA, said he still has hopes of being invited to the White House for a visit.

Rodman became famous for his friendship with Kim after he enlisted a group of former NBA players to play an exhibition game in North Korea in 2014. Though Kim was a big fan of American basketball and particularly the Chicago Bulls, of which Rodman was a part, the event was thought to have been made a tool of communist propaganda. The exhibition marked Kim’s 31st birthday and came just weeks after he had announced his consolidation of power and the execution of his once powerful uncle Jang Song-thaek.

Rodman said his trip to Singapore was paid for by potcoin.com a crypto-currency provider for the legal marijuana industry.

For the Benefit of Mr. Trump

On June 14, the Inspector General for the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, released his much anticipated report on the FBI and its handling of the e-mail probe of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. The report was not expected to play any role in the ongoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the president’s 2016 campaign, but it did.

Released on the president’s birthday, the scathing report shone a light on the irregularities that occurred in the Department of Justice and stoked the flames of conspiracy theorists who claim the probe into Trump’s campaign is a politically motivated witch hunt by federal agents at the behest of Barack Obama.

According to the report, former FBI Director James Comey violated longstanding bureau norms and mishandled the investigation of Clinton. The IG investigation led to the resignation of former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who left the FBI in January 2018 as the probe began.

The full report may as well have had a bow and brightly colored paper adorning its pages. Although it confirms there was no political bias against Trump, it boosted many long-term concerns voiced by the paranoid president who has alleged there was a politicized effort to end his presidential campaign.

Ironically, Comey was faulted for various irregularities, including the use of his private e-mail account for business, just like Clinton who he was investigating for the same thing.

The report also charged that Comey’s disclosure about further investigation into the Clinton e-mail matter just days before the 2016 election had violated FBI norms. Clinton blamed the timing of the Comey disclosures as contributing to her loss to Trump.

Also named in the report were disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and his confidente Lisa Page, an attorney at the bureau. The two were the focus of right-wing conspiracies since e-mails were released to Congress that showed personal political opinions and candidate conversations about the Trump campaign.

The most damning exchange between the two involved Page asking whether Trump would ever become president and Strzok assuring her that he would not at that “We’ll stop it.”

Trump, during an extemporaneous press conference with “Fox And Friends” on the morning of June 15, said the IG report exonerated him in the Mueller investigation and proved there were members of the FBI who were anti-Trump and therefore biased.

After the election, things appear to have gone afoul for Comey when he failed to pledge his allegiance to Citizen Trump and pressed the investigation into then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey was fired about a year ago and the fallout led to the naming of Mueller as special counsel.

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that Strzok was one of dozens of agents investigating Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server and that his opinion of Trump did not sway the probe in any direction.

Trump received yet another birthday gift when New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued his charitable foundation and its directors, including Trump, his sons Eric and Donald, Jr., and daughter Ivanka, charging they violated state and federal laws on charities.

Underwood said the Trump Foundation exhibited a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade that included using charity funds to pay for businesses and other non-profits. In one allegation, Trump is alleged to have instructed the use of $100,000 to settle legal claims against his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, and the use of $10,000 at a charity auction for a self-portrait.

The filing asked the court to dissolve the Trump Foundation for its misuse of charitable assets and seeks $2.8 million in restitution and penalties.

The president said he would not settle the matter and that the charges are the work of sleazy New York Democrats and their now disgraced former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who “will do everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000.”

The week ended less festively.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had his bail revoked by a federal judge in Washington after new allegations arose regarding possible witness tampering in his case that is set for trial in July.

Manafort was first arraigned and pleaded not guilty last October. He was charged with conspiracy against the United States, tax law violations and illegal lobbying. At that time, a magistrate set his bail at $10 million and placed him under house arrest.

Last week a grand jury indicted Manafort on obstruction of justice charges in addition to his standing charges. Mueller’s team alleged he and a former colleague Konstantin Kilimnick tampered with witnesses in the months following their being charged.

The Mueller team believes Manafort communicated with two public relations professionals who helped him increase his lobbying efforts on behalf of pro-Putin Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2012. The special counsel alleges the lobbying work violated U.S. disclosure laws.

The Mueller team alleges that Manafort asked the pair to lie to investigators by saying the lobbying was only in Europe and not the United States. He was said to have called the pair, texted them and used encrypted messages to communicate with his former associates.

Despite Manafort’s denial of all charges against him, three U.S. marshals led him to his holding cell following yesterday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman.

Manafort worked for the Trump campaign for five months. His former business partner, Rick Gates, already pleaded guilty to federal charges and is believed to now be working with the Mueller probe.

Trump, of course, questioned the revocation of bail for Manafort in a Friday tweet.

He is the first Trump associate to go to jail as a result of the special counsel’s investigation.