Unceasing flow of MAGA news is appalling, and the damage is real

Let’s be blunt. Ripping babies out of their mothers’ arms — even while they’re nursing — and putting toddlers in cages is certainly not the way to make America great again. In fact, it’s a vile criminal act a hundred times worse than merely entering a country illegally.

That practice “amounts to arbitrary and unlawful interference in family life, and is a serious violation of the rights of the child,” said a spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

But, this is what we’ve come to: concentration camps for kids. Tent cities in the desert. Psychological damage that will scar as many as 2,000 children for life — a number that’s sure to grow. And the attorney general and the White House’s shrill shill misquote biblical scripture to justify it. It’s a wonder they don’t both burst into flames while they’re making these outrageous claims. And why don’t we hear more from true Christians about what a perversion of the Bible this is?

The person at the helm masquerading as the (former) leader of the free world might as well stop pretending he cares about the future of this country. He certainly doesn’t care about migrant children. He’s doing everything he can to kill the hopes and dreams of millions of young people. DREAMERS, go home.

And as for the children who were born here? The current administration doesn’t hold them in such high regard, either. American college students can’t count on much help from Trump’s Secretary of Education. Since July of last year, attorneys general of 18 states and the District of Columbia have filed suits against Betsy DeVos for freezing the Obama-era borrower defense rules that erased the student loan debts of borrowers defrauded by their colleges.

This same secretary of education — who never attended a public school, has no education degree or teaching experience — is dismantling parts of Title IX that protect the civil rights of children, that prevent discrimination against transgender students, and that provide guidance for dealing with sexual violence and harassment in schools. Her new Federal Commission on School Safety is reportedly rescinding guidelines regarding discipline that prohibit schools from discriminating against children on the basis of race, sexual orientation, disabilities and national origin.

Yet, she has said this same commission will not examine the role guns play in school shootings. Since 2013, there have been more than 300 incidents in which a gun was discharged on a school campus in America. Twenty-six people shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, another 17 killed and 50 wounded at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Ten more dead and 13 wounded at Santa Fe High School in Texas. But hey, Betsy, guns don’t kill people — people do, right? Did the National Rifle Association tell you there’s no point in having your commission study the role of guns in gun violence?

It is clear that children aren’t safe in their own schools and are not safe in the arms of their own mothers. Donald Trump simply doesn’t care. It’s questionable whether he even cares about his own kids — except Ivanka. He tried to convince his second wife to abort the young woman now walking the planet as his less-favored daughter, Tiffany, and has anyone even seen little Barron lately? I’m sure his father hasn’t had much time for him since he’s so busy hobnobbing with dictators he admires.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency is being eaten away from the inside like a cancer as Scott Pruitt is helping roll back protections against air and water pollution. Our kids can’t even look forward to a future where they are guaranteed the right to breathe or drink clean water.

If children are the future of this country, then the current occupant of the White House has no genuine interest in protecting, nurturing, and supporting that future. According to statistics published by the Brookings Institute, an extra 12 million post-Millenials — children born between 2000 and 2002 — will be eligible to vote in 2020. We can only hope they will remember Trump’s crimes against children and the erosion of their civil rights when they vote to make America safe and sane again.