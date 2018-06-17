Children thrown into prison camp. Still think we’re overreacting?

In a stunning example of a very bad idea, I thought last week to write a post presenting “the lighter side” of throwing children into concentration camps.

It was to be a snark-filled essay on how we needn’t worry about the 2,000 or more children that Donald Trump has stolen from their parents because, after all, the Republican Party of God would provide the very best beds, the very best entertainment and the very best taco bowls for our little brown guests huddled inside the concertina wire.

By now you’ve read how Trump and his death-headed minions are “welcoming” Latin refugees to what used to be the Land of Liberty. They’re separating children from their parents with plans to incarcerate them in hastily constructed tent cities in the inhospitable Texas desert. I know it’s inhospitable because I’ve lived there.

Trump’s goal? To spread the word that if you’re fleeing gang violence, murder and mayhem in your own country, it would be a big mistake to come to the United States looking for help. In fact, you and your family might be better off dead.

Seems to me the biggest mistake these poor people made was being born brown.

In support of his führer, Trump’s attorney general Jeff Sessions — diminutive in every regard except for the evil in his heart — has issued a ruling that fleeing gang violence is no longer sufficient grounds to obtain asylum in this country.

Whaaaat???

Like yours, my Facebook feed is alive with stories from respected publications giving vivid detail of Trump’s atrocities on the border. I don’t think it’s Fake News, but hey, I suppose you never can tell because I haven’t seen “Fox and Friends” weigh in on it yet. On a link to one particular story about imprisoned children not being allowed to hug one another for support, I saw this comment from a friend of a friend, who never was and never will be MY friend:

And that’s when it hit me. Glenn, I told myself, there’s no way you can write a snarky post about children in prison camps because there are just so many Trump-loving Nazis in this country whose reaction even to serious stories on the subject is, “Haha, children in prison camps; that’s some funny shit right there!”

We are dealing with evil from another dimension, like maybe the 1939-1945 dimension.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Back in the early days of Trumpism we said that Führer Don and his gestapo thugs, Stephen Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller, were ticking all the right boxes to take us down the path to a new Nazi States of America.

You said that drawing such a parallel was a reach because nobody had in fact died — yet.

Then came Charlottesville, with the president proclaiming that there were “good people” among the Nazis and KKK scum who invaded that town and killed a female protester. We warned you again that we had a president who was spewing Nazi filth.

Again you dismissed it. It was just a misstatement, you said, and Trump hadn’t really meant it.

Now, with a policy eerily reminiscent of the infamous Auschwitz “selections,” Trump is throwing the children of an oppressed people into prison camps, and there are dimwitted, blackhearted motherfuckers out there who think it’s funny!

Will you dismiss it again? Clearly, some will.

People, this is real Nazi shit. Either we stand up now and do something about it or some day soon we’ll be like those Germans who smelled the stench and saw the ash, but said they “didn’t know where it was coming from.”

It’s Father’s Day 2018, and children are being stolen from their parents and thrown into prison camps right here in the United States of America.

Sadly, it isn’t a joke.