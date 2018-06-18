It’s Not Easy Being Blue

Remember the movie, “The Blind Side?”

I watched it at home with my family last night. The three of us identified not with the rich family nor with the black teenager who got lost in the foster system. Rather, my husband, daughter and I felt kinship with a teacher who was hiding something, played excellently by Kathy Bates.

As the story (based on a true one) goes, Michael Oher lives under the roof and benevolence of a wealthy family in Tennessee. The husband and wife are alumni of the University of Mississippi, where they hope to send their children one day. They are hardcore fans, alumni and donors of “Ole Miss.”

Michael Oher is a natural athlete with seemingly superhuman strength and a heart to match. Described as a “big marshmallow,” in one movie line, Michael has no malice and is highly protective of those he cares about. The family. The team.

He becomes a star football player in high school. But his academic performance leaves something to be desired, barring him from otherwise done-deal sports scholarships to top colleges salivating for him.

Enter Sue, a tutor with natural talent of her own. Upon introduction, the gifted teacher meets Michael’s adoptive mother, Leigh Anne Tuchy, at one of those “ladies who lunch.”

Leigh Anne is always decked out and coiffed perfectly, resembling if not behaving like a stereotypical member of the one percent.

Leigh Anne is impressed with Sue’s credentials and is about to seal the deal until Sue warns her she has a dirty little secret. Leigh Anne presses Sue, who, with a slight gulp, reveals, “I’m a Democrat.”

My husband, daughter and I laughed out loud at the scene, one to which we can relate so well here in little ole Nebraska.

It’s not easy to even find fellow Democrats out here in flyover land, although we border Omaha, a city I call a blue oasis in a red desert. We wear our moniker proudly, if a little bashfully in most social and public situations where we might land without warning.

For example, we took a sales clerk by surprise back in 2016, but we didn’t mean to. The clerk worked in a pretty well-known chain, a ladies’ clothing store in an Omaha suburb. Jim and I were strolling around and the employee, a 60ish woman, overheard Jim and I discussing our support and respect for Bernie Sanders.

We realized she heard us, so I just chimed in, with a smile, that I’d always admired the Vermont senator. An awkward silence greeted this, followed by a dazed woman who said, simply, “Oh.” (pregnant pause) “Liberals.”

You’d think she’d said “lepers.” I’ll go easy on her and say she simply found us to be a curiosity. Something rarely seen in these parts. I felt like the Elephant Man. (I am not an animal!)

When we further let on that Jim’s origins are in Iowa, mine New York and New Jersey, she nodded as if she somehow understood now.

The formerly bubbly saleswoman became “all business” and I could feel her eyes boring into my back upon exit. She has since become an icebreaking and hilarious (to us) topic of conversation here and there. Mostly “there,” in Iowa, New York, New Jersey and amongst my left-leaning friends here in the Cornhusker State.

I’ve sung Nebraska’s praises before and I do mean them. I love the wildflowers that explode all around come August and September. I love the wide open spaces, the friendly people and the lack of traffic jams.

But I have a touch of anxiety when I pass those homes in outer regions that have signs like, “We don’t call 911 here,” with a depiction of a rifle.

Coincidentally, we just returned from a vacation in the Great Smoky Mountains, a trip that took us through North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and northern Georgia. When renting our car, my husband picked a comfy looking sedan but I stopped in my tracks when I saw New York license plates attached.

My husband wondered why I wandered off to an identical vehicle registered in North Carolina. I did not want to drive around the Deep South with an “Empire State” tag and all it might imply.

I was out to have a good, shall we say “apolitical” time, not to invite possible political, er, comment. We went hiking, rafting and fishing and visited friends who recently relocated to Nashville. We had a great time participating in all these nonpartisan activities. I’m glad I kept it that way. There’s a time and there’s a place.

I know I’m exaggerating a bit about driving with the New York plates, but instincts are instincts. To be fair, we found everyone we encountered to be very friendly. Confederate flags were scarce. Notice I didn’t say “non-existent.” It reared its head on a few motorcycles and in one small, furtive souvenir store.

Nevertheless, it’s still a beautiful country and I urge everyone to get out and see it. Wishing you all safe travels.