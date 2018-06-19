Written by Staff Writer

Only the soulless

It’s like losing a limb I was told. Before I had a child of my own, that’s how a friend once described losing a child. Since I’ve become a parent I realized it’s much worse. Whenever my child goes through anything, from the smallest scrape of a knee to the times he has a cold, it physically hurts. But when he sobs or cries out loud it feels like my soul is literally being ripped from my body. I have a feeling I’m not alone. Only the soulless can listen to these cries of children stolen from their parents and locked inside steel cages by Donald Trump and his inhumane immigration policy and take no action. Who will be their heroes?
