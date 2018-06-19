Written by Staff WriterJune 19, 2018June 19, 2018 Only the soulless It’s like losing a limb I was told. Before I had a child of my own, that’s how a friend once described losing a child. Since I’ve become a parent I realized it’s much worse. Whenever my child goes through anything, from the smallest scrape of a knee to the times he has a cold, it physically hurts. But when he sobs or cries out loud it feels like my soul is literally being ripped from my body. I have a feeling I’m not alone. Only the soulless can listen to these cries of children stolen from their parents and locked inside steel cages by Donald Trump and his inhumane immigration policy and take no action. Who will be their heroes? Advertisements Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.