Trump demands his wall, and innocent children are paying for it

Protests from around the nation and the world over the vulgar, probably illegal separation of children from their parents at the southern border continue to swell.

It’s ALL about The Wall, folks. Amazing.

An unmoved Donald Trump continues to blame Democrats, falsely, of course, for the fiasco. He twitted:

“The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN!”

Again, it’s all about his f**king wall. Donald Trump’s sanity continues to be called into question.

He continued his charade, writing:

“The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don’t wait until after the election because you are going to lose!”

Even his foreign-born wife Melanie, oops, Melania, “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Sunday. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Sorry Melania, you are s**t outta luck there. Your husband is incapable of empathy. He’s a heartless tiny mouthed, tiny brained prick. But, you likely already know that and that’s why you don’t hang with him much.

The Democrats have been to the White House in January of this year — for about 55 minutes — members of both the House and the Senate. Nothing was accomplished, natch.

During the meeting, Trump vowed repeatedly to “take the heat” from conservatives by embracing a comprehensive immigration overhaul that would include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants. He obviously had no clue about the political implications and quickly fled the kitchen, opting for his golf courses.

“I have a lot of respect for the people on both sides. What I approve is going to be very much reliant on what the people in this room come to me with,” Lying Donald said. “I have great confidence in the people. If they come to me with things that I’m not in love with, I’m going to do it because I respect them.” He didn’t and he doesn’t.

Psychotic Donald’s policy now charges every adult caught crossing the border illegally with a federal crime as opposed to referring those with children to immigration courts, as was done previously.

Because the government is charging the parents in the criminal justice system, children are separated from them with no clear procedure for their reunification, aside from hotlines the parents can call to try and track their children. This lack of planning — or just plain not giving a damn — has resulted in hundreds of lost children.

Meanwhile thousands of innocent children continue to be herded into chain-link cages where they’re forced to sit on hard benches for 22 hours a day. Televised and still images are heartbreaking and embarrassing for our country that was built by the labor of castoff immigrants.

Administration apologist Jefferson Beauregard Sessions — or “Mr. Magoo, as Psycho calls him — made dubious reference to the Bible as justification for stealing children from their parents: “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”

Well, Mr. Magoo, that ain’t worth an Alabama goddamn!

Here’s the entire passage, used by racist, despicable Nazi sympathizers, Apartheid-enforcers, slave owners and loyalists opposed to the American Revolution:

“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah “Huckster” Sanders, herself a devout thumper of the “good book,” defended Sessions, saying, “It is very biblical to enforce the law.” Then there’s Psycho Don’s blonde bimbo clown, Kellyanne Conway babbling on “Meet the Press” on Sunday:

“As a mother, as a Catholic, as somebody who’s got a conscience, I will tell you that nobody likes this policy. You saw the president on camera, that he wants this to end . . .” “He can,” interjected host Chuck Todd.

But, just to point out to those Kellyanne and the equally ignorant Huckster, America isn’t governed by the Bible.

As painful as it is to the ConRightReligiousWingedNuts, ours is a nation governed by humans — often, as now, disgustingly so.

Silent as lambs, The putrid, evil, gutless Republican Congress mostly sits in its classic Three Monkeys pose: See No Evil; Hear No Evil; Speak No Evil.

Meanwhile thousands of innocent people are being held ransom, all because an unhinged, psychotic, narcissistic, racist, vindictive and liar inhabits the Oval Office — and wants a goddamned wall.

Hopefully, those in Hell are stoking the fires for Psychotic Donald Trump and his worshippers.