News flash! Picnic canceled. And family separation to be discontinued

News flash! Donald Trump has canceled the Congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday.

“It doesn’t feel right to have a picnic while Congress is doing something very important . . . we will reschedule for another time when things are going extremely well,” Trump said.

Oh yeah, that family separation thing going on at the U.S.-Mexico border, in which children have been literally stripped from their parents’ arms and spirited off to places as far away as New York? The issue that has captured the hearts and minds of the country with compassion for crying children reacting with shock and terror at being separated from their family?

Meeting with Republicans in the Cabinet room at the White House, Trump led a 24-minute roundtable discussion today about the economy, crime, employment and trade. The elephant in the room was family separation, which Trump addressed at the end. He said he would sign an executive order, but didn’t reveal details.

No doubt presidential adviser and No. 1 Nazi Stephen Miller was busy crafting another disastrous policy while the meeting took place. The new order will probably continue the no-exemption arrest policy applied to undocumented immigrants who cross the border for asylum, while limiting the optics of children held in chain-link cages.

“We are going to sign an executive order in a little while, but we have to maintain toughness . . . (terrorists and criminals) are using the children as a ticket to get in. It’s been going on for many many years, for many many decades,” Trump told the adoring Republicans. For days Trump has insisted that only Congress could change the laws reversing family separation.

Some 2,500 children have been taken from their parents in the past six weeks. Children as young as infants and under age 10 were held in “tender age” centers, which is about as Nazi as one can get. Non-stop news coverage of the crying children has become a political liability for Trump, who has taken criticism from the pope, Catholic bishops, evangelical Christians, Republican lawmakers, heads of state and of course Democrats.

Trump is famously known from refusing to admit a mistake and had insisted his hands were tied because of past legislation. But former presidential administrations under George W. Bush and Barack Obama had used discretion and not implemented child separation policies.

House Speaker Paul Ryan held a news conference earlier in the day and announced Congress would be acting on the issue, but of course Trump beat them to it.