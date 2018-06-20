Trump taking his insanity beyond the bounds of Earth

Psychotic, delusional, just plain nuts Donald Trump has announced the creation of a space military force.

With a stoic Vice-President Mike Pence standing well behind him, Donald seriously proclaimed at a meeting of the National Space Council. “I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity but a matter of national security,” an obviously demented Trump said.

Well dammit, many of us thought his tariffs on Canadian aluminum had ended that threat, but, apparently it was just the one from the northern border. Since Psycho Don hasn’t gotten funding for the southern border wall, he’s apparently fearful of little green men and women entering through the time-space continuum.

At Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Psycho said:

“Space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a Space Force, develop another one, Space Force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force.”

Later, ever the jokester, he described how he’d originally coined the term as a joke while discussing U.S. government spending and private investment in space. “I said, ‘maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force,’ and I was not really serious. Then I said, ‘what a great idea,’ maybe we’ll have to do that,” he told the crowd.

Just shows to go you can’t trust even his jester side to be true.

Wonder if he’ll decide to create a Horse Cavalry Corps next!