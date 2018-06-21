Clothes make the woman

Hey, gang, remember when Melania Trump showed up to tour a flooded area of Texas in 4-inch stilettos?

There must be something about the Lone Star State that brings out the worst in the First Lady’s wardrobe choices. Maybe she hates Texas, or maybe she thinks the fine folk who live there don’t appreciate her refined sense of fashion.

Either she’s as tone deaf as her husband and his feckless daughter, or she was actually being honest for once as she boarded a plane Thursday at Andrews AFB in Maryland for her photo-op whirlwind tour of the holding pens — er, summer camps — for immigrant children ripped from their families at the Texas-Mexico border.

For the flight, Melania chose to top her white skinny jeans and pristine white Adidas Stan Smith kicks with an olive drab hooded jacket emblazoned on the back with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” The jacket, according to published reports, is worth $39 and comes from the fast-fashion retailer Zara.

Yes, for less than $40, you too can look like a heartless bitch.

She at least had the sense to ditch the jacket before deplaning, even though it was raining, and that hood would have come in handy to protect her perfect coiffure.

Reuters reports that she visited a facility called Upbring New Hope Children’s Center and was assured that the 55 children housed there, between the ages of 12 and 17, were well cared for and maintained their own bedrooms. Is that what they call cells these days?

The First Lady also went to a classroom where the children, ironically, were learning about Independence Day. According to Reuters reporter Steve Holland, “On the wall was a hand-painted American flag and the children signed it. The first lady signed it as well.”

She also spoke, through an interpreter, to some of the children, telling them, “Be kind and nice to each other, OK? Nice to meet you.”

And then the nice white lady went away because her trip was cut short by heavy rains and flash flooding. I guess she forgot to bring her stilettos.