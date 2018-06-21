Justin & Canada Need To Step Up

It’s been a shitstorm of cruel rhetoric and lie after lie for the president of the United States and his administration the past few weeks. I don’t need to go in to the details of the immigration nightmare that has been taking place in the U.S.; our TV’s and news feeds have been ripe with horrendous photos and heart-wrenching audio of children screaming for their parents.

But I will take a moment to point a finger at my illustrious prime minister and his own silence regarding the humanitarian disaster south of the border. Justin is all but foaming at the mouth to discuss helping women and children in all corners of the developing world and back when Trump created his Muslim travel ban, tweeted, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith.” And yet now he has stated “it’s not his place to condemn Trump’s migrant policy” and has criticized Canada’s New Democratic Party for politicizing the issue.

Damn straights they’re politicizing the issue. They’re also condemning it.

As of today, Trudeau has buckled under the pressure and publicly stated that what Trump and his administration are doing is “wrong,” and that this is not how it’s done in Canada.

Actually, it kind of is: LINK

Now, to be fair, our policy has been in place for a while and the Canadian immigration department as well as the federal government doesn’t use the policy (or the children) as pawns in their own political games, but we cannot say we aren’t hard on immigration. Contrary to most Canadians’ beliefs, the federal government of Canada has continued its tough stance on immigration.

There needs to be at least a slight shift in Canada’s policy for humanitarian reasons. Many people are calling on the Trudeau government to get rid of, or at least change the Canada-US Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S. Technically, (and I’m oversimplifying it here) this agreement meant refugees could be sent back to the first country they landed in because that country was considered as safe as the third country it was trying to get to.

That seems to have changed.

Under Trump, the U.S. is no longer the global leader in democratic, humanitarian efforts and maybe Canada needs to step up to the plate. Perhaps Justin needs to stop taking selfies and actually do something.