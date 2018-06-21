Order to keep migrant families together solves problem, causes others

How do you find a child, herded into a bus with dozens of other kids, with a single piece of paper pinned to his clothes?

When Donald Trump signed a reversal of his family separation policy yesterday, it brought up a whole new set of problems — although, as Trump discovered, there’s no political problem bigger than a photo of a scared immigrant child locked in a wire cage with a number on his shirt.

Some 2,300 children were separated from their parents or guardians beginning in April as groups of immigrants, mostly from Central America, sought asylum but were arrested as they crossed the Rio Grande River on the U.S. southern border. The children were jailed separately from the adults, with infants and young ones held in detention camps with the painful name of “tender age shelters.”

Trump’s lock ‘em up policy to force funding for his fucking wall failed and he was forced to make a painful, public about face, although he blamed the debacle on Congress in general, and Democrats in specific.

Cleaning up Trump’s mess will take time. Immigrant children were spirited off to detention centers as far away as New York and Michigan. Parent and child may never be reunited, activists say. Adults in detention often move around to different jails and may not see a judge in the same area at the same time as his or her child.

“Permanent separation. It happens,” said John Sandweg, former director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Obama Administration. “You can easily end up in a situation where the gap between a parent’s deportation and a child’s deportation is years.”

Unclaimed kids could stay in the system so long they become wards of the state and are adopted out to an American couple, becoming citizens and likely never meet his or her birth parents or return to the country of their birth.

These children weren’t addressed directly in Trump’s order, and it’s possible nothing will be done at all. Trump isn’t fond of details.

All the while, the cost of housing an immigrant child in a “tent city” is $775 a night, according to the Department of Human Services. This is the federal government at work.

A second problem the Trump executive order puts in motion is the need for a comprehensive immigration package, jumping with the stroke of Trump’s pen to the top of the congressional to-do list. Trump can’t understand why Congress won’t fund the entire $25 billion needed for his wall in one budget year — another reason why electing a six-time bankrupt real estate developer to the Oval Office was a big mistake.

Yet many in Congress don’t want to approve the wall, pointing to other needs such as infrastructure, health care and upgrading military readiness. Add to that the growing national debt, thanks to Trump’s tax break for the billionaire class.

Yet another issue Congress must grapple with is the fate of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or Dreamers, young adults who accompanied their undocumented immigrant parents to the U.S. when they were just kids. The Dreamers have adhered to rigorous documentation, education and work rules.

Although granting citizenship to Dreamers is approved by 85 percent of Americans, Congress is yet to act. Or more aptly put, 800,000 Dreamers have been held hostage in exchange for Trump’s fucking wall.

CNN released its weekly generic “Democratic candidate versus Republican candidate” poll on Wednesday. Results showed Democrats ahead at 50 percent of respondents, compared to 42 percent for a GOP candidate. Another few weeks of furor over caged immigrant children would surely have boosted the Dem lead, with a little more than four months to go until the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Democrats can only hope that Trump and the Republicans fail badly again in that time, as during the family separation debacle. Fortunately, that should be easy for them to do.