Trump Border Policy Reversal Trades in Children for Family Plan

In an absolutely stunning reversal of policy, Psycho Donald Trump, via Executive Order, aborted his short-lived, disastrous “Zero Tolerance” border immigration policy that predictably blew up in his face.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” the lying son of a bitch said, straight-faced.

Yeah, you putrid sack of s**t, neither did the majority of the nation and world.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders but we are going to keep the families together,” Dotard Don said as he reluctantly signed the rescinding order at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice-President Mike “Wimpy” Pence, who stood a bit behind his master, and Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security who was heckled out of a Washington, D.C. Mexican food restaurant earlier this week.

The new order says officials will continue to criminally prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally, but will seek to find or build facilities that can hold families — parents and children together — instead of separating them while their legal cases are considered by the courts.

Encouraged by his Nazi-wannabe Stephen Miller, Bible-quoting Jefferson Beauregard “Mr. Magoo” Sessions, Kellyanne “Sewer Rat Barbie” Conway, Sarah “Huckster” Sanders and his base of bigots, The Donald had ignored predictably disastrous results when decreeing the policy weeks ago.

By the time he signed, the stories and images coming from cage-filled detention centers had literally blown up in Donald’s bloated, orange-tinged face. Aides had said The Donald was livid about the backlash coming literally from all quarters. A thousand sad violins upon Capitol Hill are playing, “My Ass Bleeds For You,” Donnie.

More than 600 members of Sessions’ own denomination, the United Methodist Church, have slapped him with a formal complaint because of his “child abuse, immorality, racial discrimination and “dissemination of doctrines contrary to the standards of doctrine of the United Methodist Church.”

The Rev. David Wright, who spearheaded the complaint against Sessions, told USA Today that he hoped the AG’s pastor could persuade him to change his mind after realizing the harm he is doing to immigrant children.

“My ideal outcome is that his pastors in church leadership who know him, will speak with him,” he said, “and that in those conversations he will be challenged to think through the level of harm he is causing and have a change of heart — which is about as Methodist as you can get.”

Good luck on that one, reverend.

Despite his predecessors dodging the border solution because they are more sensitive, feeling, thinking beings, Trump, ever the ignorant, ugly American, chose to piss into a strong, turbulent wind.

American Airlines asked the federal government on Wednesday to stop using its commercial planes for “transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy.”

Several flight attendants for American, the world’s largest airline, have posted testimony on public and private social media channels in recent days, describing how they have seen groups of Latino children on domestic flights, accompanied not by parents but by federal agents.

All of that was in play when Donald rescinded his earlier child-separation decree with a stroke of a pen on Wednesday. Amusingly, Psycho Don attacked Barack Obama for abusing the power of his office with an immigration executive order in 2014.

The current order directed the government’s lawyers to ask for modification of an existing 1997 consent decree, known as “The Flores Settlement,” which currently prohibits the federal government from keeping children in immigration detention — even if they are with their parents — for more than 20 days.

An administration official with knowledge of the plan indicated that the Trump administration was anticipating lawsuits and preparing to litigate Flores in court, particularly if lawmakers failed to approve a legislative fix. But, it is unclear if the courts will agree with his new request. If not, he faces legal challenge from immigration activists on behalf of families that are detained in the disgusting makeshift facilities.

One of Psycho Trump’s most ardent defenders, evangelist Franklin Graham, voiced strenuous dissent this week about the practice of separating families at the border, even calling it “disgraceful.” His comments, along with other criticism from the evangelical community, raised the possibility that the president’s support from conservative Christians might erode as outrage mounts over the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Read the above as, “We don’t give a s**t what happens to those Mexicans, but you’re pissing off the nation and world at us faux-Christians, so we might vote against you in 2020.”

However Trump’s perceived reversal was keynoted by the backtracking of the same religious leaders

An apologetic Graham said an interview this week, “This is not the administration’s fault, I don’t point the finger at Trump.’’ He raved on with the falsehood, “. . . Trump doesn’t make the law, he can only enforce it.”

There is no law, Franklin.

Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas (remember him?) who gave that controversial prayer at the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem last month, said he “fully supported the president’s policy.” He called the separation of families “gut-wrenching” and the optics (images, folks.) of the situation “horrible.” But, he said, it was more gut-wrenching to see immigrants enter the country illegally and harm or kill Americans, echoing one of the president’s prime arguments for “zero tolerance.”

On June 19, the Department of Homeland Security said 2,342 children had been separated from their parents since last month.

Those pious defenders of the psychotic, narcissistic, lying, racist Oval Office Occupant would do well to heed Matthew 18:10:

“See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.”