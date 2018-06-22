Wake up, America, we’re being played by a master

I’m upset with myself. I’ve fallen prey to an elaborate shell game, and even though I know I’m being tricked, I can’t take my eyes away.

Of course I’m talking about Melania Trump and her stupid jacket.

By now you know that when the first lady boarded a plane at Andrews Air Force Base en route to Texas and a tour of one of the Trump administration’s prison camps for immigrant children, she was wearing a green Zara jacket emblazoned with the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” Ever since, the focus has changed ever so slightly, but significantly.

I like to think that I can sense the pulse, and for awhile it seemed that the news was going hammer and tongs about the plight of those children, cruelly stolen from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. I felt that a lot of people — including some who never gave a shit about anything political — were with us on this one. Yes, we were incensed, but we’re always incensed, however this time, even a few of the weaker Trumpers — those who might yet be saved — had somehow scraped together a drop of compassion from the grimy bottoms of their cast-iron hearts.

But darn it, even though I knew my focus should stay with the children, Melania’s sleight of hand now has me looking over here, when I should be looking over there, and I know I’m not the only one. Over and over I keep asking myself, “How the hell did she do that, and why?”

I feel like I’m confessing something dirty, but the truth is there was a part of me that wanted to feel compassion for Melania Trump. Even though there’s irrefutable evidence that she was a partner in her husband’s birther nonsense against former President Barack Obama, I sometimes wondered if she had been duped by her husband, just like he’s duped so many others. I asked myself if poor, beautiful Melania might be desperately unhappy, married to an evil sexual predator and con man, her fate inextricably intertwined with his own.

But this stunt with the jacket has shattered my carefully crafted illusion that the first lady might possess a shred of decency. Any way I try to spin it, there’s only one message from her jacket that makes any sense: She really doesn’t care about kids in prison, and doesn’t care if you know that she doesn’t care. Yes, there are competing theories, but any attempt to explain her message as something other than the obvious gets so convoluted as to be ridiculous.

The truly galling thing is that even though I think I know the jacket was an elaborate ploy to steer the conversation onto a parallel track, I’m still wasting valuable time wondering about who really cooked it up, or if maybe, just maybe there’s some hidden meaning that the beautiful, desperate lady with the sexy accent was trying to deliver. And meanwhile, those poor kids are still crying, Trump is still colluding, and his administration is still wrecking this country in ways we haven’t even discovered yet.

These people are masters at diversion. Keep your eye on the ball, I bet you can’t!

Know this: Whether the first lady’s evil is on a par with her husband’s, or she’s just a pretty pawn in his nefarious game, the shells keep spinning, America keeps losing, and I can’t shake the feeling that we’re all being played.