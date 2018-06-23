If you love baby concentration camps, you’ll adore Trump’s next scheme

While you were caught up in the cruel imprisonment of children whose only crime was to accompany their desperate parents as they sought asylum in the United States, Donald Trump’s minions were scheming to consolidate government under one base of power.

And while you were consumed with Melania Trump’s wearable billboard — what it meant and to whom -– as she made a supposed visit of mercy to frightened little ones, Trump’s team of third-stringers was planning to slash entitlement programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

When it comes to Trump and his double dealings, there are two rules: Follow the money, and watch the ball, not the mouth.

In Trump’s version of “make government small enough to drown in a bathtub,” the White House is planning to consolidate the Labor and Education departments into one Department of Education and Workforce.

The Department of Health and Human Services would be renamed the Department of Health and Public Welfare, and would include food safety and nutrition programs. And the Army Corps of Engineers would move from the Department of Defense into the Transportation Department. Other shifts are planned as well.

Trump also wants to sell off the U.S. Postal Service and the FFA, along with millions of acres of public lands.

Republicans have perennially attempted to whittle down federal services, but this attempt to refigure government is almost certainly an effort to consolidate power. Reorganization began the day Trump took office, led by Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

The immigrant separation debacle only reinforces the fact that the Trump Administration is inept at offering efficient or even capable government. If you love the baby concentration camps, you’ll just adore agency consolidation.

Elsewhere in the White Wizard’s swampworks, the sycophants of the House Budget Committee are planning to unveil a plan to balance the national budget in nine years by . . . wait for it . . . privatizing Medicare to cut $537 billion in ten years. Costs would go down, for sure, but the patient may not make it.

It would remake Medicaid with per capita payments (lifetime limits) or make it a state block-grant program. Cause if you’re poor, and you’re sick, you better not be sick for long.

Other features of the proposal: work requirements for food stamp and welfare recipients; cuts in training and education programs; a requirement for federal employees to contribute more to pension funds; fewer federal employees; and cutting the amount of student loans.

The plan was a bridge too far for Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee.

“The 2019 Republican budget scraps any sense of responsibility to the American people and any obligation to being honest,” Yarmuth said. “Extreme cuts to health care, retirement security, anti-poverty programs, education, infrastructure and other critical investments are real and will inflict harm on American families.”

You can find all the dastardly details of the consolidation plan here.