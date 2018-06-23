Trumplandia: June 16 — 23, 2018

Holding Our Values Hostage Edition

Zero Tolerance for Zero Tolerance

The week of our Trump — June 16, 2018: It’s another week in Donald Trump’s America, so that can only mean another mindless assault on our nation’s values by our Toddler-in-Chief.

This week, Deceitful Donnie again spun a maelstrom of lies, fibs and half-truths as the world and American public began to close in on his cruel assault on the children of would be illegal immigrants. Remanded to cages and tent cities in secret locations across the country, the president’s gambit on getting funding for his border wall blew up in his face and caused a rare pivot in his selfish assault on democracy.

Members of his own party began floating congressional measures to halt the inhumane “Zero Tolerance” policy that separated immigrant families at the border, arresting the parents and imprisoning their children as a deterrent.

The Trump administration decided to hold the children and use them as hostages or bargaining chips in negotiations for immigration reform and funding for his promised wall along the southwest border of the country.

Regular Americans joined with celebrities, and even Pope Francis felt obligated to take a stance against this president who set the policy in motion but blamed Democrats in Congress. Since its beginnings, some 2,300 children have been forcibly separated from their parents when they arrived at the border seeking asylum.

President Trump held that he did not have the power to end the practice, which most said could have been stopped with a telephone call or executive action.

Led by evil gnome and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration unveiled its new immigration policy in early June and have fought anyone who questioned the practice of warehousing children in tents, empty stores and other areas across the country.

Efforts to stop the government reached a fever pitch and this week Emperor Trump had to actually heed the will of the public for the first time since he took office.

Openly condemned by people all over the world, when pictures of sequestered children in pens or sobbing youngsters being yanked from their parents hit the international media, things began to change.

Until an audio recording was released by news site ProPublica on June 18, what had been a carefully rehearsed media campaign touting a get-tough approach to immigration began to lose its foothold, and the rest is history.

Things finally changed on June 20 when Donnie did what he said he couldn’t do, signing an executive action to immediately stop the disturbing practice. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” the lying son of a bitch said straight-faced.

"This is not the end of the fight."

Solidarity with our @mdc_dsa comrades and chapters across the country demanding justice and calling for the abolition of ICE. https://t.co/YYrDxiyMZV — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) June 21, 2018

Like a guilty party boy sidelined by his parents, Trump, flanked by Nielsen and Vice President Mike Pence, begrudgingly signed the order, but opened the possibility of new abuses as the federal government now intends to house entire families together for a longer time than it intended to detain their kids separately.

That maneuver allows Trump to do what he wanted to do in the first place -– either send families back to their native country or keep them in detention.

Ladies first

I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.https://t.co/he1uw1E96A — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) June 18, 2018

It all began on June 17 with former First Lady Laura Bush classifying Trump’s “Zero tolerance” policy on immigration as “cruel.” Her comments appeared in an opinion piece she penned for The Washington Post on the same day titled “Separating children from their parents at the border breaks my heart.”

Mrs. Bush was the first wife of a former president to openly stand up to the immigration policy. She was later joined by all living former first ladies, spurring a bipartisan revolution that helped halt the practice.

In her opinion piece, Bush said:

“Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside El Paso.” “These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American interment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”

The wife of #43 went on to further describe the Trump immigration policy as “immoral” and something that breaks her heart.

On June 19, former First Lady Michelle Obama retweeted Mrs. Bush’s words with the comment, “sometimes truth transcends party.” Her husband later retweeted the tweets of both former first ladies.

Another former first lady, Rosalynn Carter, wife of #39, weighed in on the issue by calling the practice “disgraceful and a shame to our country.”

Former first lady for POTUS #42, Hillary Clinton, has opposed the plan repeatedly and said the practice left her horrified and heartbroken. The former senator and democratic presidential candidate called the Trump policy “a total disgrace.”

Bush, a former librarian, pushed a platform of childhood education during her time in the White House. In her editorial she said Americans pride themselves on things like acceptance and called upon our nation’s leaders to fix the problem.

Invoking the name of her late mother-in-law Barbara Bush, who famously spent time with HIV/AIDS babies at a time when they were castigated by others in the nation, Laura Bush stated, “every child is deserving of human kindness, compassion and love.”

Bush hoped the nation could find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to the crisis

The response from the White House was as wrong-headed and tone deaf as we have grown to expect from a man who believes apologies are a sign of weakness. As the president and his minions continued to claim they were hamstrung by the law and continued to laud the practice.

Donald Trump Jr. announced his withdrawal from a planned June 25 fundraiser for George P. Bush in New York due to the criticism of his own father by Jeb Bush, George P’s dad. Jeb Bush, a former Republican candidate for president dubbed “Low Energy Jeb” by Trump during the campaign, had criticized the policy in a June 18 tweet.

Don Jr. said the tweet went too far and canceled his participation in the fundraiser according to CNN and Axios.com.

For her part, current FLOTUS Melania Trump, herself a former immigrant, seemed to offer a waffle-licious response to the repugnant practice as her husband has done since it began. On June 18. Melania stated she “hates family separations,” but stopped short of publicly criticizing her husband’s policy.

The Flak over that Jacket

A day after Trump’s ended the child separation policy, first lady Melania boarded a jet out of Andrews Air Force based and headed to Texas for a “surprise” visit to a detention center on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Greeted with a flag with “Welcome First Lady” scrawled across it in black marker, Melania embarked upon the 75-minute tour of the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, replete with a sit-down and photo-op with detained children.

Often urging the children to be “kind and nice to each other,” media reports state that Mrs. Trump planned the trip prior to the signing of the executive order. Although she was expected to be presented with a flag bearing the signatures of the detainees, the FLOTUS instead signed the flag herself and left it with the detainees.

The event played as more of a dog-and-pony show and seemed like an attempt to put a pretty face on a very ugly situation.

Despite wanting only to visit with the children, the first lady attracted more attention for her attire than for her visit.

Draped in a now infamous olive green rain jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” emblazoned on the back, the ominous question was dismissed as just a fashion statement by her press secretary Stephanie Grisham, but later proved to be so much more.

Just hours after her husband signed his executive order, Melania donned the jacket while boarding the plane at Andrews and again later when she left Texas.

The statement seemed to indicate either that the FLOTUS was participating in the press event out of obligation to her husband and did not actually care about any of it.

While Grisham tried to dismiss the incident, her cover story was blown hours later when the president himself stating that the jacket was intended as a swipe at the media and the first lady’s disregard for the fourth estate.

Mrs. Trump’s performance gave rise to an immediate public reaction with elected officials like Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) mocking the FLOTUS’ gear by placing a sign on her own back that read, “I Care.”

Retailers like the clothing brand Wildfang seized the opportunity to raise money for immigrant families by selling items with the words, “I Really Care. Do U?” Proceeds from the attire will go to the organization RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) in Texas.

Wildfang’s founder Emma Mcilroy was quoted in Business Insider as saying that “It seemed fairly obvious to us, what happened this week in our country is appalling. Our whole team is outraged and we refuse to stand by and watch.”