Impeachment: Tom Steyer wants you to know two amazing facts

Tom Steyer, billionaire activist and founder of the “Need to Impeach” movement, wants you to know two important things about Donald J. Trump.

First, there are eight grounds for impeachment. “We talked to 58 Constitutional scholars to get their take on the criteria for impeachment and whether Donald Trump had met them,” Steyer said. The consensus? He has. Here is the list of eight impeachable offenses.

Second, impeachment is urgent. “There are a lot of ways to think about urgency, but one of them is about his mental state,” Steyer said. “One hundred and twenty psychologists and psychiatrists went on the record to say that he has a dangerous mental condition.” Two of those experts, Steyer said, are people who vet military personnel for appropriateness in dealing with nuclear material. “Both said, if you have somebody with a history of violence toward women, somebody who is incapable of consistently telling the truth, or someone who’s put himself in a position to be blackmailed by foreign powers, there is absolutely no chance that the American military would let you near nuclear material or the nuclear codes.”

Wondering what Trump’s “dangerous mental condition” is?

“The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” a book published last October, provides diagnoses from 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts. The list includes malignant narcissism, extreme present hedonism, sociopathy, delusional disorder, and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Clinical psychologist and professor Edwin B. Fisher, Ph.D., writes that the inability to pigeonhole Trump into just one category could reflect that several diagnoses are appropriate. Or as John D. Gartner, Ph.D., writes, “There are a lot of things wrong with him — and together, they are a scary witch’s brew.”

Steyer spoke June 12 at a “Need to Impeach” town hall in Seattle, Wa., where he spent more than an hour fielding audience questions. He is leading a nationwide, 30-stop town hall series to spread his message from New York to California.

“We have two very simple rules in how we think about this,” Steyer said. “The first one is, make sure you’re telling the truth. The second is, put American democracy and the American people first.

“Every time someone says to us: ‘We don’t think it’s politically expedient for you to be doing this, we think this is a bad political tactic,’ we are going to ask ourselves, are we telling the most important truth, and are we putting our democracy and the American people first? And if the answer to those two questions is ‘yes,’ then we are going to press on.”

The Seattle audience pressed on with questions about a Mike Pence presidency, the millennial vote, election meddling, and midterms. Here is a partial transcript of that Q&A.

Q) How do we get there from here?

A) You need to get 50 percent of the House of Representatives to vote for impeachment, and then it’s set to a trial in the Senate of the United States, with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding. You need a 2/3 vote, or 67 Senate votes. By definition, Republicans have to sign on to this. It cannot be a partisan fight. It has to be a patriotic fight across parties and across the country.

Q) In your opinion, is it possible to get enough of the elected officials to consider impeachment before the next election in November?

A) Midterms are Nov. 6. We are less than five months to that election. It would take, in my mind, some gigantic event or new information to convince people that there was such a gigantic, important smoking gun that everybody decided this is a bridge too far, we need to get rid of this president. We don’t know what will happen in the next five months to convince the American people. But I expect that his behavior, if you listen to the psychologists and psychiatrists, will only get worse. That today is the best day of the Trump administration from here on out. And tomorrow is the second best day.

Q) My worry is, so we impeach Trump. We have a vice president who is literally controlled by the Koch brothers. Is Pence any better?

A) That is a great question, and it’s one that people are asking themselves all over the country. We’re not seeking to choose a president; we’re seeking to remove a president knowing that the next president is likely to be a conservative Republican with whom I personally agree on virtually no policies. But let me say this. We have a president who is attacking our democracy and is breaking the law on a daily basis. What we can do at this point will not solve our problems, but I believe it is a giant step toward solving our problems. I believe this is what the Constitution gives us, and what the founders wrote in for this kind of president. This is the remedy they gave us, and I think it’s appropriate to take this step. This will not solve all our problems, but I deeply believe this is a giant step forward, knowing that the next president from my standpoint is far from perfect.

Q) I see a lot of silver-haired people in here. I think the children that are coming up are the ones that will make a change. I’d like to know if you’re working in tandem with young people.

A) The organization I founded at the beginning of 2013 (NextGen Climate, which is now NextGen America), is the largest grassroots organizer of people under 35 in the United States of America. We know that the generation between 18 and 35 is the most numerous voting generation in the United States. Bigger than the boomers. They are the most progressive generation in America and the most diverse generation in American history. But they vote at approximately half the rate of other American citizens. What we’re trying to do is to engage them on the political issues of the day and make it clear that their voice is really important, and their vote is really important if we’re going to save our country.

Q) Any plans to run for president yourself, Tom?

A) We are focused on Nov. 6, 2018. We are doing a gigantic organizing of young people; we are going door to door with our union allies in 12 states. The 5.4 million people who signed the petition on NeedToImpeach.com includes 10,000 voters in the 75 most contested Congressional seats. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to happen on Nov. 6, which is election day. It could be the re-affirmation of this president and this administration. It could be an absolute rejection of everything they stand for. Until I know which it is, and where we stand, it is impossible to know what the right thing to do is. I promise I’ll be in the fight for justice. Fulltime.

Q) Why aren’t Democrats speaking up loudly on TV instead of waiting around for Donald Trump to implode? Even if Mueller’s investigation comes up with something, Trump is setting him up as a liar. How do you, as a leader in the cause, get the Democrats off their butts and start getting out on TV and messaging the American people to make a change in 2018 in the Nov. 6 election?

A) Actually, you are the ones who should make that happen, not me. Seventy-five percent of Democrats want this president to be impeached. A little under half of Independents want this president impeached. The thing that will get elected officials to stand up is knowing that their constituents — the people they want to vote for them — take this seriously as a voting issue. The only way we’re going to get rid of this president is when the people of the United States get together and decide together, enough, we are done. And that did happen in 1974 with Richard Nixon. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, after 2.5 years of Watergate hearings and educational process, thought you know what, we’ve got to get rid of this guy, he’s just a bum. It isn’t much more complicated than that. If the American people — Democrats and Republicans — say to their elected officials he’s got to go, it’s not OK, this is really important for our country, then they will respond to the voice of the people.

Q) What terrifies me most is there is in fact meddling from foreign countries within our election system, as some people believe with Russia and the 2016 election. What’s the plan to address that?

A) Let me be the wet blanket in the room. Obviously, people are attempting to prevent American citizens from voting – specifically, African Americans. In the context of American history — knowing what it took for that community to get the right to vote — to take it away is beyond wrong. We’re seeing voters struck from the rolls, we’re seeing voter intimidation, voter suppression, and if you look around the country, the protection we have against hacking the voting machines, is paper ballots. In the states where they’d like us to be cheated, they don’t want paper ballots. We have friends who are working on trying to solve this, but as tech people, they say hacking these machines is easy. We have to choose to protect ourselves. Not everybody is in for full and fair elections in the United States of America, which is a terrible thing to say, but I think we’ve seen a pattern of states trying to put their thumb on the scale, trying to prevent citizens from voting, making it difficult for citizens to vote. This administration has not taken the money that Congress allocated to use to protect the 2018 elections, because they don’t want to.

(Editor’s note: The Secure Elections Act, S.2593, introduced in March 2018, is currently stalled in the Senate. The Protecting the American Process for Election Results Act (P.A.P.E.R. Act), HR3751, introduced in September 2017, is stalled in the House.)

Q) You’re speaking to the choir here. Do you go to places like Eastern Washington?

A) Yes, we go to all the places that you might think wouldn’t be receptive to the idea of impeaching the president. We’ve been to South Carolina (deep red state), North Carolina, Florida, two towns in Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and we’re going to Nevada. We do go to the red places. That’s the good news. Here’s the rest of the news. We don’t ask anyone’s affiliation. Anyone can come. I think by and large, Americans self-select. So even if we’re in Columbia, South Carolina (deep red state), I think by and large the people who come are receptive to sitting down for an hour and a half and talking to each other about impeachment. We try very hard to get our message out to a diverse group of Americans, including, as you may know, trying to advertise on Fox News! We advertised on “Roseanne”! So we try, but there’s a self-selection process that’s going on in our media where a lot of people are not listening.

Q) My question is about midterm elections. If we don’t flip the House across the country, impeaching is unlikely to happen. Is it necessary to flip the House to be able to impeach the president?

A) The short answer is it’s not necessary, but it would be very difficult to do it without it. And I’ll tell you why. There is a rule in the House of Representatives as run by the Republicans called the Hastert Rule. The Speaker of the House will not bring up for a vote any bill that a majority of the Republican caucus does not want to vote for. He simply won’t bring it up. So it’s not a question of whether you have 50.1 percent of the House members in favor of a bill. You’re not going to be able to bring that up unless 50.1 percent of the Republican House members are in favor of the bill. And that makes impeachment much more difficult, and it means the Republicans have to make a much bigger break in order for impeachment to happen.

So, to answer your question: It’s not impossible, I just want to make just one point. Trump took a $500 million bribe from the Chinese in the form of a loan personally. That’s an amazing fact. You would think that would be something that would shake up any elected official who is sworn to uphold the Constitution. It hasn’t. So I’m surprised.

This will be the best day of the Trump administration until he’s gone. Today. And tomorrow will be the second best day. Because we’re going to see a continuing and deteriorating pattern of criminality and danger from this president. And the question will be: When is enough enough? We need your voice. That will determine what happens.

Steyer concludes his “Need to Impeach” tour on June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.