Sympathy For Sarah? Hardly!

One of the first things you are taught when you work in the media is to “cover the story, but never become the story.”

The unwritten rule absolutely applies to reporters, but also is expected to apply to the spokespeople who represent their political bosses.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders unwittingly violated that rule this week when she attempted to take in a meal with family members at a Virginia restaurant and was spurned by ownership.

Known as the face of the most untruthful presidential administration in recent times, Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., after members of the eatery’s staff said they were offended by her presence.

Co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson, told The Washington Post that her staff, which includes several members of the LGBT community, said Trump’s policies barring transgender people from the military is what triggered their outrage. Wilkinson said she pulled Huckabee Sanders aside and asked if she would leave and the press secretary obliged.

Sanders addressed it the next day on social media, stating that she was asked to leave because she worked for Trump. She went on to say that the incident said more about Wilkinson than about herself, and that she always does her best to treat those with whom she disagrees with respect.

Her response, which was just another lie or “alt fact” coming from an often rude, habitual liar, made me angry — yet something rubbed me the wrong way about the denial of service.

I get it. Often seen as a “huckster,” a liar or at the very least a representative for a presidential administration with little regard for truth, the ouster may seem deserved. Just this week, Huckabee Sanders taunted reporters when asked about the imprisonment of migrant children, and speculation that she might leave her post as press secretary.

She makes obnoxious comments with such arrogance that many people find her impossible to like.

The very next day, in fact, her father showed the world why the Republicans are both the party of Trump and that of hypocrisy.

Currently under fire for being a bigot after using a random picture Salvadoran gang members to deface House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s image, Poppa Huckabee had the gall to classify his daughter’s ouster as discrimination.

“Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate.” And appetizers are “small plates for small minds.”

Like any bigot, Huckabee’s outrage only comes out when he’s challenged, but never when actual violations of the Civil Rights Act occur.

Over time, we’ve learned about Mike Huckabee and how frighteningly un-American and out of touch his stances on abortion and gay rights have been since he strode onto the national scene.

The same is true about what we’ve learned about the former Miss Huckabee since America made her acquaintance about a year ago. In the beginning, I was pulling for Sarah Sanders.

The daughter of a former GOP presidential candidate and former Arkansas governor, Sarah was a part of a Trump press corps that included the ultra-slick Kellyanne Conway and the confrontational and often overwhelmed press secretary Sean Spicer. However, it was Sarah who appeared to be the most qualified and professional.

I often said, “I know she is there because of her dad, but she is really the only one who seems to know how to speak to the press.” In those days I wondered how such a regular looking woman would fit in the openly superficial world of Donald Trump, reality television star, billionaire and narcissist.

During the 11-days of the Mooch, she was publicly coached on her looks and how to have her hair and makeup done in the most crass and inappropriate way possible. However, over time we learned that Sarah did not deserve our pity or empathy.

She was arguably one of the meanest sharks in the pool and capable of doling out insults, attitudes and lies at a prodigious pace that earned her the top spot. She also proved to be as big a liar as her boss, but with the ability to be as disrespectful to the press as a bouncer outside an exclusive club.

“Look, there is a guest list and you are not on it,” she seemed to say with each press briefing.

On one hand, her ouster from the restaurant is almost deserved, but on the other, it seems to stoop to the guttural level of her boss, who has tried to ban immigrants from the country and had no problem remanding their children to cages for an indeterminate amount of time.

Denying her service is a watermark in the philosophical war or words between this country’s two political parties, but can two wrongs make a right?

Given the recent challenge to the right to service in the U.S. Supreme Court it’s troubling that we now live in a country where service can be denied to a person more than 50-years after African-American lunch counter protestors were violently beaten for trying to buy a cup of coffee.

The June 4 Supreme Court ruling held that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward a baker who refused to serve a same sex couple due to his religious beliefs. The ruling at least temporarily overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the gay couple.

In 2012, David Mullins and Charlie Craig hired the shop to bake a cake for their wedding. The baker, Jack Phillips, said he could not create the cake without violating his faith as a Christian. Mullins and Craig stormed out of the shop, but filed a complaint with the state Civil Rights Commission.

The Colorado state Supreme Court ruled Phillips could not discriminate against the couple or any other potential customers due to their sexual orientation.

The matter reached the Supreme Court and was ruled upon earlier this month. The Supreme court will rule on the Constitutional legality of not serving the couple in a future ruling, but for now, the Masterpiece Cakeshop can again refuse to serve people it believes violates its religious beliefs.

Despite crying foul after her ouster, Huckabee Sanders’ case is not thought to be a violation of her civil rights.

Her ouster was only the most recent rejection for accommodations among Trump staff members in a growing chorus that seems to say: “Don’t feed the “MAGA-rats.”

Both Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller were shouted out of establishments just prior to Trump rescinding his earlier provision that forced children to be separated from their parents and detained in government run facilities.

The Huckabee Sanders’ incident will not reach the Supreme Court, but her response to the ouster may have violated often ignored ethic laws that are supposed to be followed by White House staff.

Walter Shaub, former White House director of the Office of Government Ethics tweeted this weekend that Huckabee Sanders’ decision to tweet about the restaurant using an official government account actually violated ethics rules. Citing 5-CFR-2635.702.

Shaub said the move violated laws that forbid government employees from using their public office for private gain — a memo her boss in the Oval Office missed from day one.

The tweet also violated the endorsements ban. He said Huckabee Sanders’ tweet was “an obvious corollary for discouraging patronage. He went on to state, “She can lob attacks on her own time but not using her official position.”

Even though she does not appear to uphold the same principles, as American citizens, our belief in the rule of law is what separates us from other countries.

Despite our anger, we must be careful to avoid the immediate gratification of lowering ourselves to the level of those who seek to destroy democracy and look to the importance of not employing their shameful tactics — even if it makes us feel good.

I hate having to always be the “adult in the room,” but denying “Lying Ass Sarah” a meal may be lowering our legal standards and turning back the hands of time to a period before the Civil Rights Act where the right to service was arbitrarily enforced.

In doing so, we may be removing it from the courts and placing it back in the hands of the people who voted in her boss to “make America great again.”