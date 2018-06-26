Civility and Trump don’t belong in the same sentence

We had a delicious taste of being a little wicked, but it’s time to slip back into our adult suits, resume our class act and prove that the Democrats are the better party. You never know when Independents may be watching.

It was kismet when Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen was shamed from a Mexican restaurant, even as she gave the order to imprison child refugees from Mexico and Central America. And it was rolling-in-the-aisles fun when the always rude press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a party of seven were asked to leave a northern Virginia restaurant on grounds of being morally corrupt.

But Rep. Maxine Waters of California took the joke on the fragile fascists too far when she called for an aggressive campaign of harassment against all administration officials. Michelle Obama, herself the target of despicable, gutter remarks, taught us when they go low, we go high.

An old proverb says revenge is a dish best served cold, and we think especially so during the Nov. 6 mid-term elections. Still, as one pundit put it, if Trump officials want to eat in peace, let them eat at the Trump Grill.

The problem with getting dirty with Donald Trump is that Trump loves it. His cheap shots will be cheaper, his hateful remarks more hateful and his lowest digs, are lower than anything you or I can throw out. Trump just doesn’t throw out, he throws up. There’s a repository of rudeness where his soul should be. Decency and morality are as foreign to Trump as quantum mechanics is to me.

Meanwhile, political advisors say that liberals risk a pushback from Trump supporters, worsening the problem. A race to the bottom is not the way to go.

At Monday’s media conference, Trump had Huckabee Sanders play her victim story at the beginning of the briefing. She performed a master class in acting as she lectured on civil discourse, although she may have had to explain to her boss the meaning of the term.

And of course the Trump Administration would rather be talking about the Red Hen incident instead of the 2,300 immigrant children separated from their parents as the parents sought asylum in the United States.

Over the weekend federal workers reportedly returned 500 children to their parents, most of whom agreed to be immediately deported. Aid workers say many of the refugees had sold their last possessions to get money to make the dangerous trip north, often escaping from failed harvests, natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods, and criminal gangs or drug cartels that prey on citizens in their territories. They will return to nothing.

We don’t have proof that 500 children were returned, we have to take Homeland Security’s word for it. While lawmakers — mostly Democrats — had limited tours of some of the detention areas this weekend, no cameras or recording devices were allowed. That’s because officials know the sight of little girls locked in wire cages, sleeping on concrete floors under lights that never dim would tear at the heartstrings of Americans of any political party. Trump can’t risk that.

Homeland Security officials estimate the cost of jailing the children separately amounts to $775 a day per child. Congress has not approved the spending for Trump’s “zero tolerance” campaign and there’s no public accounting of where the money is going.

Trump fancies himself a hotelier and has spent a lot of public money at his own properties since taking office. Perhaps we should look for some of the abducted children in the broom closet at Mar-a-Lago?

Trump dug in and retrenched his position on Monday again stating that no one enters the U.S. unlawfully, the zero tolerance policy decision that instigated this failure in human rights and humane treatment. He branded Waters “low IQ” and issued a veiled threat. He also claimed the restaurant Huckabee Sanders wanted to eat at was dirty, even though his own restaurants at various resorts have a lengthy record of health code violations.

And Huckabee Sanders lectured the media on civility? Trump has no fucking idea.

He even advocated for deporting the immigrants without due process — no immigration judge, no court hearing. Constitutional scholars immediately intervened, saying even if Congress passed such a law it would be overthrown for violating long-standing rights to due process in the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that even non-citizens have that right.

Trump is evil. Congress is spineless. But so far, at least the judicial system works.

To date, the immigrant children have been taken to detention centers all over the country. A Republican lawmaker said there is a centralized data base that shows where the children and their parents are located. But news reports repute that — many parents have not had contact with their children, weeks after they were separated.

The crisis continues.