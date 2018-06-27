Written by Glenn Redus

Our national distress

Already with a 5-4 advantage on the U.S. Supreme Court, a favorable ruling in his pocket that preserved his Muslim ban, and a separate ruling today that delivers a blow to organized labor in America, President Donald Trump will now get to pack the court with another right-wing stooge.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a moderate, has announced he is stepping down.

Decades of struggle are now even more at risk.

Last one out the door, please switch off the lights. The dream is over.

