Our national distress

Already with a 5-4 advantage on the U.S. Supreme Court, a favorable ruling in his pocket that preserved his Muslim ban, and a separate ruling today that delivers a blow to organized labor in America, President Donald Trump will now get to pack the court with another right-wing stooge.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, a moderate, has announced he is stepping down.
Decades of struggle are now even more at risk.
Last one out the door, please switch off the lights. The dream is over.
