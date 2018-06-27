Remember the children, and remember who took them away

Tuesday 6/26/2018 10:44 pm: Politico reports a federal judge has ordered the federal government to reunite migrant parents with children taken from them under the Trump administration’s family separation policy. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw, based in San Diego, issued a preliminary injunction that all children younger than 5 be returned to their parents within 14 days and that older children be returned within 30 days.

Scattered from Texas to Michigan, from Florida to New York, are 2,000 children who were ripped from their parents’ arms, sometimes under subterfuge, alone and scared. Their parents, attempting to ask for asylum, have been charged as criminals.

News flash: The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the country.

Somewhere in the dark of night, 2,000 children are held hostage by a callous, soulless, fascist pretending to be president of the United States, a country founded on religious liberty.

News flash: Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Sinclair Broadcasting stations and said she was “nicer” than the mainstream press gives her credit.

Some of the 2,000 children have been given 10 minute telephone calls with their parents, half a country away, themselves in an immigrant prison for the high crime of asking for asylum.

News flash: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweets a photo of himself and Justice Neil Gorsuch after the Supreme Court decision is announced, taking credit for the conservative justice’s addition to the court. It’s true, if you count McConnell’s obstruction by denying a justice pick to a sitting president with a year left in his term.

Apparently the Donald Trump administration is making no concerted effort to reunite parents with the 2,000 hostage children, many under the age of 5.

News flash: Sanders has the unholy designation of being the first press spokesman ever to need Secret Service supervision, based on moral bankruptcy and her willingness to lie to the American people.

In an undercover videotape of some of the 2,000 hostage children, a detention center worker can be heard threatening the children that they will never see their parents again if they somehow manage to talk to a news reporter.

News flash: Trump threatens economic penalties to the Harley-Davidson company after the company announced more motorcycles would be manufactured overseas due to steep tariffs prompted by Trump’s trade war.

One of the 2,000 kidnapped children tells an aid worker that she wants to see her parents and go home. The aid workers are prohibited from holding and consoling the children. This one comforts the child anyway.

News flash: First Lady Melania Trump says she will make another visit to immigration detention facilities, and the separated children. We’re ready for you this time, Flotus, we don’t give a damn about the message you wear on your back. If fact, why don’t you just stay home.

Foster care advocates say the government won’t likely be able to reunite all of the 2,000 children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system.

It’s not business as usual, folks. Remember the children!