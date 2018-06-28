The worst of times: staying sane in an uncivil era

We were sitting in the living room of my daughter’s house in Austin on Friday when I found a headline on my news feed that I wanted my husband to see –– another Trump atrocity.

They used to come daily, now they’re coming two and three a day, each one worst than the last. It’s getting harder and harder to keep track. I handed my phone across the couch to my husband who expressed his annoyance. And then I tried to show it to my daughter.

“Not in my house. Not on a Friday,” she said, a mother of two who was ready to pack for her beach vacation, waving my phone away.

At first I was puzzled, and then, the more I pondered her response, the more wise it seemed.

I’ll have to admit there have been many days I felt overwhelmed by the sheer stupidity of Trump’s latest tweet, his self-congratulatory comments, his racist taunts, his unbridled arrogance, his constant lies, and his assaults against the Constitution and the rule of law.

There have been many days when I wanted to turn off the 24-hour news channel or walk away from the computer. There have been days when I wanted to move to some little island and live naked and unattached from the rest of “civilization,” like the 82-year-old hermit recently forced to return to Japan and put on clothes again after 29 years alone.

Can we even claim to have a civilization anymore? Can we even be civil to each other in the age of a divisive, dictatorial dirt-slinger sitting in the Oval Office? Be careful what you wish for, Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Your president has his own wishes — to be one of those guys whose people sit up and listen when he gives an order. Like Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin. And no, he’s never civil. It’s not in his DNA.

There are other days when I feel that those of us who really love our country can’t take our eyes off the ball for even a second. The fear of missing something important compels me to keep listening and keep reading. What if, for one day, I turn my back on the horrifying news of others’ civil rights being eroded — only to discover tomorrow that they’re coming after mine?

But to stay sane, to keep fighting, even the strongest of us has to take breaks. Sometimes my husband declares our vehicle a Trump-free zone when we’re driving to our cabin in a very red county for the weekend. And that’s okay. Having an on/off switch is a handy way to manage the onslaught.

Taking a break is good. Managing the steady stream of bad news is actually possible. Remember when the experts were telling us to check our e-mail only twice a day, instead of hourly? The same goes for news.

Get up, check it in the morning to make sure the world hasn’t blown up over night, then go have your coffee and plan a Trump-free day. You can check the news again at 6 and 10 –– and use that as a daily reminder to take your blood pressure medicine.

Keep your sanity by doing something positive. Volunteer on a local level. Donate to the ACLU or organizations helping provide legal resources down on the border. Keep your anger manageable by calling or writing to your legislators — maybe once a week. And don’t hold anything back.

Get out of the house, breathe fresh air, and soak up sunlight full of Vitamin D. Interact with people. Find friends with shared values who can help you commiserate, but also find and nurture those friends who will keep you grounded. Maybe talk about something other than politics for 15 minutes.

It’s all going to be okay, as long as we hold each other accountable and hold each other up. The reason I know it’s going to be okay is because there are still so many millions of us willing to stand up and speak up.

For those of us of a certain age, it’s a way of life we practiced in the ’60s. We’re just finding our voices again, and it feels good, like waking up after a 50-year nap.

To paraphrase Dickens: “These may be the worst of times, and yet, they are the best of times.”